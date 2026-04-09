Android XR Update Adds Deep Enterprise Support, Auto-3D Conversion & More

By
Scott Hayden
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6

Samsung and Google announced a major software update to Galaxy XR, the Android XR-based headset, which includes deep enterprise support, automatic 3D conversion of photos and videos, and more.

One of the biggest bits in the update, now available on Samsung Galaxy XR, is the inclusion of Android Enterprise, the Google-led initiative that includes built-in security, management, and app deployment tools for workplace-focused Android devices.

This includes support for fully managed deployments with flexible enrollment options like zero-touch, QR setup, and DPC provisioning, aimed at making large-scale rollouts easier.

It also includes enterprise app management, robust device controls, and hardware-level security to protect sensitive data and meet compliance standards, the company says in a press statement.

Photo by Road to VR

In addition to enterprise features, the latest Android XR update also includes improvements targeting everyday usability, such as customizable virtual keyboard positioning, desktop session restore for up to three apps after reboot, expanded accessibility tools such as single-eye tracking, and improved spatial alignment of on-screen content.

What’s more, the Android XR update now brings auto spatialization to Chrome and YouTube, which automatically converts 2D media into immersive 3D experiences. This comes in addition to the previously available auto spatalization feature for Google Photos.

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Notably, as a part of the new update, Android XR is now set to receive regular software updates, including security patches, for up to five years.

Released in October 2025 for $1,800, Samsung Galaxy XR looks to fill a middle ground of price and features between Meta Quest 3 ($500) and Apple Vision Pro ($3,500).

Much like how Vision Pro taps into the library of iOS apps in addition to native visionOS apps, Android XR-based Galaxy XR makes use of Android’s vast app ecosystem. Still, Galaxy XR is only the first full-feature XR headset to adopt Android XR, seems to be filling out software features as we speak.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • XR Slut

    Pivot to enterprise means failed headset! They got what they deserved after pulling the rug out from under developers so many times!

    • Andrew Jakobs

      It was always intended to also be an enterprise headset.

  • STL

    Designers these days don't seem to be very clever. The model shown lacks a loop on the back of the headrest and the front forehead pad through which a supportive strap could be threaded; otherwise, the entire weight rests on the forehead and nose.

  • William Montgomery

    This headset has been out for about 200 days now, in it's initial release locations (India & U.S I think). Still no sign of a release in the UK.

    200 days is a long time in this game to not release a device of this spec & cost to marketplaces that with help with the adoption of a new platform.

    They are losing their window before something else comes along that has compatible specs/price, or the hype around it dies off… despite modest-at-best updates to software

    • STL

      The headset doesn’t matter to anybody, as it seems.

  • Good to see this update, it means that Google is still committed to it