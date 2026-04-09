Android XR Update Adds Deep Enterprise Support, Auto-3D Conversion & More

Samsung and Google announced a major software update to Galaxy XR, the Android XR-based headset, which includes deep enterprise support, automatic 3D conversion of photos and videos, and more.

One of the biggest bits in the update, now available on Samsung Galaxy XR, is the inclusion of Android Enterprise, the Google-led initiative that includes built-in security, management, and app deployment tools for workplace-focused Android devices.

This includes support for fully managed deployments with flexible enrollment options like zero-touch, QR setup, and DPC provisioning, aimed at making large-scale rollouts easier.

It also includes enterprise app management, robust device controls, and hardware-level security to protect sensitive data and meet compliance standards, the company says in a press statement.

In addition to enterprise features, the latest Android XR update also includes improvements targeting everyday usability, such as customizable virtual keyboard positioning, desktop session restore for up to three apps after reboot, expanded accessibility tools such as single-eye tracking, and improved spatial alignment of on-screen content.

What’s more, the Android XR update now brings auto spatialization to Chrome and YouTube, which automatically converts 2D media into immersive 3D experiences. This comes in addition to the previously available auto spatalization feature for Google Photos.

Notably, as a part of the new update, Android XR is now set to receive regular software updates, including security patches, for up to five years.

Released in October 2025 for $1,800, Samsung Galaxy XR looks to fill a middle ground of price and features between Meta Quest 3 ($500) and Apple Vision Pro ($3,500).

Much like how Vision Pro taps into the library of iOS apps in addition to native visionOS apps, Android XR-based Galaxy XR makes use of Android’s vast app ecosystem. Still, Galaxy XR is only the first full-feature XR headset to adopt Android XR, seems to be filling out software features as we speak.