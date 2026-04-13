Apple Reportedly Preparing Several Styles of Smart Glasses with Distinct Camera Lens

Apple is ostensibly gearing up to release its first pair of smart glasses next year. A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman however maintains the Cupertino tech giant is now evaluating several styles and color combinations, as well as a distinct camera lens shape.

The report largely echoes previous rumors, which maintain the device (internally codenamed N50) could be unveiled at the end of 2026 or early 2027, with launch slated for sometime in 2027.

Like Meta’s audio-only smart glasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley though, Apple’s smart glasses are reportedly said to omit any sort of display. Instead, they’ll primarily focus on capturing photos and videos, making phone calls, listening to notifications and music, and interacting with an AI voice assistant—a better version of Siri coming to iOS 27, the report maintains.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Apple’s design team now has at least four different styles in play, with plans to launch some or all of them. Styes are said to include:

A large rectangular frame, reminiscent of Ray-Ban Wayfarers

A slimmer rectangular design, similar to the glasses worn by Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook

Larger oval or circular frames

A smaller, more refined oval or circular option

The glasses are said to be made from acetate, a higher-quality plastic than the thermoplastic used in Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning “many” color options in addition to exploring “a range of finishes, including black, ocean blue and light brown.”

Unlike Ray-Ban Meta, Apple’s first smart glasses are said to include a new camera lens shape, which Bloomberg maintains will be “vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights,” a break from Meta’s circular camera lens design.

Apple’s forthcoming glasses are reportedly a part of a broader, “three-pronged AI wearables strategy,” which is slated to include new AirPods and a camera-equipped pendant. Like with all of its accessories, Apple hopes to achieve an “instantly recognizable” design, which the company refers to as “icon” internally.

Notably, Apple’s smart glasses plans mark a stark departure from its initial XR strategy when it first formed the product division around a decade ago. Back then, the company reportedly hoped to develop three distinct categories: an iPhone-tethered AR headset with wireless controller, a high-end mixed reality headset, and standalone AR glasses.

The company has only released two iterations of Vision Pro though—ostensibly a different product from the high-end MR headset the company envisioned. Meanwhile, industry insiders suggest Apple is years away from the release of standalone AR glasses, making its audio-only smart glasses a first step of many.