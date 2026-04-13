Apple Reportedly Preparing Several Styles of Smart Glasses with Distinct Camera Lens

By
Scott Hayden
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Apple is ostensibly gearing up to release its first pair of smart glasses next year. A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman however maintains the Cupertino tech giant is now evaluating several styles and color combinations, as well as a distinct camera lens shape.

The report largely echoes previous rumors, which maintain the device (internally codenamed N50) could be unveiled at the end of 2026 or early 2027, with launch slated for sometime in 2027.

Like Meta’s audio-only smart glasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley though, Apple’s smart glasses are reportedly said to omit any sort of display. Instead, they’ll primarily focus on capturing photos and videos, making phone calls, listening to notifications and music, and interacting with an AI voice assistant—a better version of Siri coming to iOS 27, the report maintains.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Apple’s design team now has at least four different styles in play, with plans to launch some or all of them. Styes are said to include:

  • A large rectangular frame, reminiscent of Ray-Ban Wayfarers
  • A slimmer rectangular design, similar to the glasses worn by Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook
  • Larger oval or circular frames
  • A smaller, more refined oval or circular option

The glasses are said to be made from acetate, a higher-quality plastic than the thermoplastic used in Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning “many” color options in addition to exploring “a range of finishes, including black, ocean blue and light brown.”

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Unlike Ray-Ban Meta, Apple’s first smart glasses are said to include a new camera lens shape, which Bloomberg maintains will be “vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights,” a break from Meta’s circular camera lens design.

Facebook Ray-Ban Stories (2021) | Image courtesy Meta, EssilorLuxottica

Apple’s forthcoming glasses are reportedly a part of a broader, “three-pronged AI wearables strategy,” which is slated to include new AirPods and a camera-equipped pendant. Like with all of its accessories, Apple hopes to achieve an “instantly recognizable” design, which the company refers to as “icon” internally.

Notably, Apple’s smart glasses plans mark a stark departure from its initial XR strategy when it first formed the product division around a decade ago. Back then, the company reportedly hoped to develop three distinct categories: an iPhone-tethered AR headset with wireless controller, a high-end mixed reality headset, and standalone AR glasses.

The company has only released two iterations of Vision Pro though—ostensibly a different product from the high-end MR headset the company envisioned. Meanwhile, industry insiders suggest Apple is years away from the release of standalone AR glasses, making its audio-only smart glasses a first step of many.

Confused about the smart glasses and AR glasses? Check out our handy primer on the key differences here.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • STL

    Next year? Honestly? Even Realities might already be presenting brain implants in 2027! This is ridiculous.

  • Clamtastic

    If the glasses have a light, they will likely cause a lot of discomfort and will flop. If, however, Apple acknowledges that people are already using amazing cameras in public without a recording light, like every smart phone ever, they will be a smashing success. I think people are ready to accept ever present cameras. They are on our phones, our cars, our robot vacuums, our VR headsets, etc. It's time to just get over it. You can't use AR without them after all. The light just reminds people of the fact and that's what makes them so upset.

    • VR Slut

      It may be an expensive mistake if people starting punching the modern equivalent of glass-holes in bathrooms and locker rooms!