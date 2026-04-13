What Makes AWE USA the ‘Must-go’ Event For the XR Industry

AWE USA 2026 is returning to the Long Beach, CA on June 15–18. As the most important annual XR event on our calendar, we’re excited to once again be able to offer a 20% discount on tickets to AWE USA 2026 as the event’s Premiere Media Partner. Here’s a look at why we’re going (and think you should too).

The key thing that makes AWE USA our ‘must-go’ event is its scope and focus. While there are many great annual events out there in the world of tech, XR is often only a small segment of a broader event. Meanwhile, AWE USA is focused entirely on XR.

Whether you’re a headset maker, startup founder, game developer, enterprise solution seeker, immersive artist, investor, or even just a diehard XR enthusiast, there’s something for everyone. Here’s an overview to see where you or your company fits in:

Indies and startups can get big discounts on passes, stage time in the expo hall, and networking with mentors and investors.

Plus there’s an opportunity to pitch in front of a panel of XR experts and investors and get exclusive access to a dedicated networking event through the Startup Pitch Competition. Winners will be awarded the ‘Start-up to Watch’ title at the Auggie Award ceremony.

The annual Auggie Awards have been the most recognized AR & VR industry awards in the world since 2010. Now in their 17th year, the Auggies continue to showcase the best of the best in augmented, virtual and mixed reality. Winners will be presented with a prestigious Auggie Award at the Auggie Awards Ceremony during the conference.

There are 18 distinct categories in which to compete, including two new ones this year: ‘Best Reality Capture’, a new category for the hardware and software recreating our physical world in 3D, from LiDAR and photogrammetry to Gaussian splats and digital twins. We’ve also teamed up with The XR Guild to launch the ‘Most Ethical Product’ award, which honors an XR product that demonstrates exceptional commitment to ethical design, responsible data practices, user safety, and positive societal impact, proving that immersive technology can advance innovation without compromising human values.

Gaming and location-based XR experiences are getting an expanded focused this year at AWE USA. Thanks to an even bigger dedicated show floor area, there are still open slots available for showcasing new games and LBE experiences. Studios confirmed already include nDreams, Mighty Coconut, Kluge Interactive, Odders Lab, and Chicken Waffle. Confirmed XR influencers include: Nathie, Cas and Chary XR, GingasVR, TigressX, KaleahVR, and Fix My Oculus.

AWE USA is the premier stage to demonstrate your market leadership to the entire XR ecosystem. Join the world’s most influential tech providers to solidify your position, drive industry adoption, and set the roadmap for the future of XR. Exhibit your platform to more than 5,000 attendees on the bustling 150,000 sq ft expo floor. Road to VR readers can get an exclusive 10% discount on sponsors and exhibitor packages at AWE USA.

Enterprise leaders are looking for partners who can turn the cutting edge of spatial technology into genuine ROI. AWE USA is the world’s largest gathering of decision-makers seeking the expertise of agencies, studios, and consultancies. Position your firm at the center of the ecosystem to win new business, showcase your portfolio, and stay ahead of the technology curve.

AWE USA’s 150,000 sq ft expo floor is your chance to preview the bleeding-edge of XR, find new opportunities, and get involved with the XR community. And, if you’re willing to lend a hand, you can apply to volunteer at the event in exchange for a 4-day All Access pass.

AWE USA will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in California from June 15–18, and it’s expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees, 3,250 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and will feature a 150,000 sqft expo floor. If you’re planning to attend, don’t miss our exclusive 20% discount on tickets!