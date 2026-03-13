Bandai Namco’s Hit Puzzle Platformer Series ‘Little Nightmares’ Comes to VR in April, Trailer Here

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Scott Hayden
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Bandai Namco announced that its hit puzzle-platformer franchise Little Nightmares is coming to VR in April.

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes is slated to land on Quest, PC VR headsets, and PSVR 2 on April 24th.

Little Nightmares VR is set to connect with both Little Nightmares 1 and in what developer Iconik Studio calls “a dark atmospheric adventure‑puzzle game where you embody Dark Six, a mysterious figure with the shape of a little girl.”

In it, you’ll navigate “a disturbing world, solve intricate puzzles, and escape terrifying giant foes in a desperate search to become whole again,” the studio says.

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The single-players game is also set to be chock-full of disturbing environments filled with echoes of past events, whispers of hidden connections, and “signs that your journey is part of something larger,” the studio says, noting that confronting these mysteries means facing not only external threats but also the haunting reality of your own transformation.

You can now wishlist Little Nightmares VR ahead of its April 24th release on all major headsets: the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and Steam for PC VR headsets.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.