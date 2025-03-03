Batman: Arkham Shadow (2024) just got its ‘Game of the Year’ update that brings a host of new features, including three new maps, an ‘Extreme’ difficulty setting, and a new permadeath mode.

Camouflaj released the game’s 1.4 update to celebrate its recent Game of the Year win at the annual D.I.C.E. Awards last month, where it took home the Immersive Reality GOTY category.

Released in October 2024 shortly after the launch of Quest 3S, Batman: Arkham Shadow now has three new maps inspired by classic Arkham games, including Arkham Origins, Arkham City, and Arkham Asylum.

Quiet Reflection (inspired by “Quiet Waters” from Arkham Origins)

Architect of Fear (inspired by “Natural Selection” from Arkham City)

Stalking TYGER (inspired by “Silent Knight” from Arkham Asylum)

You’ll also find a new Extreme difficulty setting, which you can select both in the campaign and existing Challenge Maps.

There are also some new modes too, including an ‘I Am the Knight’ permadeath mode—a variant on New Game+ that puts you on Extreme difficulty, restarting your campaign every time you get a game over. Beat it, and you’ll unlock a gold-accented Batsuit variant called ‘The Prestige’.

‘Crane’s Nightmare’, an infinite combat mode, is also here, inspired by the classic ‘Scarecrow Nightmare’ extra content from Arkham Asylum.

The 1.4 update also brings six new ‘Echo’ collectibles, looping haptics while gliding, and alternating leg animations when mantling. The studio says 1.4 also comes with over 500 bugfixes; you can check out the changelog here.