Meta Finally Brings ‘Beat Saber’ to Horizon Plus, Keeps DLC Behind Paywall

Meta has finally brought VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game to its Horizon+ subscription service. If you were hoping to jump into Beat Saber’s (2019) massive swath of DLC content though, you’ll still need to toss out a few bucks.

The News

Horizon+ subscribers probably already know the score. Meta says in its terms and conditions that apps in the 100+ catalogue only include the base games themselves, and not free access to paid DLC, in-game currency, etc.

Normally priced at $30, the base comes with 62 free songs which arrived from its eight OST Music Pack drops, Extras, and Camellia Pack. Excluding the 26 purchasable Mixtape and Music Packs released over the years, Meta has brought a total of 239 paid songs to the game—effectively making the bulk of Beat Saber’s content paywalled.

Notably, Horizon+ members must keep paying the $8 per-month subscription price (or $60 annual) to retain access to games. Still, it’s not a bad deal—especially considering every new Quest 3 and Quest 3S purchase comes with a three-month trial.

Popular titles included in the 100+ catalogue include Ghosts of Tabor, Job Simulator, Red Matter, Cubism, Pistol Whip, Moss, Walkabout Mini Golf, Demeo Battles, and Asgard’s Wrath 2.

It also benefits from monthly game drops, with March including Arizona Sunshine Remake and The Pirate: Republic of Nassau. You can see the full list here.

My Take

Meta is essentially making Beat Saber free to all new users, many of whom probably would have bought the game anyway. Granted, that’s through a three-month trial, although it may be enough for users to personally figure out whether the calculus of Horizon+ shakes out in their favor.

It is slightly more insidious than that though. Once you buy a DLC pack for a Horizon+ game like Beat Saber, the sunk cost fallacy takes over. You need to either buy the game once the trial ends, start paying for Horizon+ indefinitely to keep the game and access to DLC, or part ways entirely—knowing you have DLC for a game you don’t actually own, (and will never get a refund for).

By putting its most popular first-party game in Horizon+ though, it says to me that not only is the game possibly nearing end-of-life (or at least end of any heavy-hitting DLC), but that Meta is attempting to make Horizon+ into its biggest revenue streams moving forward—because it’s certainly not funding games like it used to.

That said, Meta announced last month that Horizon+ had topped over one million active subscribers throughout the course of 2025. Nobody really knows how Meta defines “active,” or whether that includes users on the three-month trial, but the company doesn’t tend to reveal user numbers/sales volumes unless they reach significant milestones, making it a first any way you slice it.