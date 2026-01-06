One of VR’s Most Senior and Successful Studios is Laying Off 70% of Staff

Cloudhead Games, the veteran VR studio behind hit rhythm shooter Pistol Whip (2019), announced that it’s laying off 70% of staff, making for at least 37 affected employees.

Cloudhead CEO Denny Unger released the news via a Bluesky post, explaining the decision was based a “downturn of the gaming industry, VR’s still nascent challenges, including a lack of platform funding.”

Unger, who co-founded the studio in 2012 alongside Tracey Unger, characterizes the decision as a “difficult choice,” noting the studio’s mission still includes the core belief in the power of VR and its coming mainstream relevance.

Unger maintains that mainstream relevance isn’t here yet though; when devices that “do everything” eventually arrive, it will “take studios like ours to be there.”

“Our ongoing priority is to find ‘the reason’ to use VR and we will continue on that road until we can no longer,” Unger says. He further notes that a future update will include more about the challenges and potential opportunities in the VR games industry.

Notably, Unger says interested studios looking to hire former staff can consult this contact form.

Cloudhead Games is one of the most veteran studios in VR space, with releases including Pistol Whip, Aperture Hand Labs (2019), The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (2016) and its sequel Heart of the Emberstone (2017). The studio also announced in 2024 it was working on two new games.

Cloudhead is far from the only VR studio to see financial turmoil, much of which started in 2024. Notable shutdowns include Meta’s Ready at Dawn (Lone Echo, Echo VR), Sony’s London Studio (PlayStation Worlds, Blood & Truth) and indie studio Archiact (DOOM 3 Quest port).

More recently, a number of XR studios have tightened their belts with staff layoffs and reorganizations, including VRChat, nDreams (Reach, Fracked), Cyan (MYST, RIVEN), Fast Travel Games (Action Hero, Mannequin), Soul Assembly (Drop Dead series), and XR Games (Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded).

You can read Unger’s message in full below: