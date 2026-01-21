Distance Technologies Reveals Military AR Goggles for Battlefield Awareness

Distance Technologies has unveiled the Field Operator HUD (FOH), an AI-enhanced AR system designed for military vehicles ranging from light utility platforms to main battle tanks.

FOH is said to combine Distance’s own optics with AI-assisted data processing, which the company says improves situational awareness, survivability, and visual workload management in land combat environments.

Having undergone field trials with UK and Finnish forces, FOH integrates command-and-control functions with its AR optics by fusing multiple sensor inputs—ostensibly similar to Anduril’s EagleEye project, revealed in October 2025.

Distance says FOH is designed to present only the most critical information by using AI-driven sensor fusion, automated detection, and by integrating everything from thermal and night vision to data sourced from a wide range of vehicle-mounted sensors—something the company hopes will translate into more effective decision-making both in and outside of military vehicles.

The precise specs of the company’s various FOH configurations are predictably under wraps though, which are said to include models for on-the-ground soldiers, pilots, and various types of ground vehicle operators.

On the company website however, Distance says FOH includes technology that “creates an independent lightfield for each eye, allowing us to control the perceived distance of the content on a per-pixel level. This makes it possible to match virtual elements 1-to-1 with reality for a completely natural XR experience.”

It’s also said to allow for visualizations that “appear on top of reality across the entire field of view, perfectly matching the observable world people see and experience around them.”

FOH is expected to be available for NATO and allied field trials by the end of Q1 2026, with broader deployment planned from 2027 through defense prime contractors.

Founded in 2024 the Helsinki, Finland-based company is involved in building what it calls “the first true glasses-free XR solution.” It was founded by a host of XR veterans, including a cadre of alums from fellow Finnish XR startup Varjo, including Urho Konttori, Jussi Mäkinen, Mikko Strandborg, Thomas M. Carlsson, and Petteri Timonen.