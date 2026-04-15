Enter for Your Chance to Win a Free Pass to the Biggest XR Event of the Year

AWE USA 2026 is returning to Long Beach, CA on June 15–18. As the event’s Premiere Media Partner, we’re excited to give our readers the opportunity to win one of several free passes.

AWE USA is our ‘must-go’ annual XR event. This year’s rendition is expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees, 3,250 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and will feature a 150,000 sqft expo floor.

We’re giving away several General Admission passes which offer access to all four days of the event, including talks, panels, and the expo floor.

To enter for a chance to win a free General admission pass to AWE USA 2026, join our Daily Roundup Newsletter below (even if you’re already a subscriber!).

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By submitting the form above, you agree to allow us to send you the Daily Roundup Newsletter and communications about AWE events. You may alternatively enter to win a pass by emailing AWEUSA2026@roadtovr.com with the subject line “Entry”. Only one submission per entrant will be considered. Winners will be selected randomly and notified via the email they signed up with. Passes are non-transferrable and non-refundable.

If you represent a company, you can get an exclusive 10% discount on exhibition or sponsorship packages at AWE USA 2026 for being a Road to VR reader.