Whatever your opinion on GameStop, we know a deal when we see one. For today only, on April 8th, GameStop is selling refurbished PSVR headsets for $100.

Unfortunately the deal doesn’t include the PlayStation Camera, nor PlayStation Move Controllers, which you’ll have to buy separately.

Still, if you can manage to source the missing bits for cheap enough, or if you happen to already own a PSVR but befell some untimely accident (dog chewed through the cables is more common than you might think) than this deal might just be for you.

If you’re looking to jump into the wild world of PSVR, here’s a word of advice: you definitely need a PS Camera, as it handles positional tracking for the headset and controllers. PS Move controllers can be added later, but all you need to hop into Astro Bot Rescue Mission (2019) or Skyrim VR (2017) is a PS4, PSVR, PS Camera, and single DualShock 4 gamepad.

As luck would have it, you can buy a PS Camera new for $55 on Amazon and a pair of used PS Moves for around $90 on Amazon, bringing your all-in price to just under $245.

GameStop only ships the headset in the lower 48, meaning Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico residents needs not apply. The deal is only available online for obvious reasons.