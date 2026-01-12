Google’s Leading AR Glasses Partner XREAL Raises $100M

By
Scott Hayden
-
3

XREAL, the Beijing-based AR glasses maker, announced it has raised $100 million in a recent funding round.

The News

Xreal co-founder and CEO Chi Xu broke the news on Bloomberg Television, noting the company secured funding from “supply chain partners” in addition to other backers, which Xu declined to disclose.

According to Crunchbase data, the company has raised a total of $433 million in outside funding since its founding in 2017.

Its second most recent funding round came in May 2025 when Xreal secured ¥200 million RMB (~$28.6 million USD), led by Pudong Venture Capital. The startup is now said to be valued at $1 billion.

ROG XREAL R1 | Image courtesy Asus ROG

This follows the unveiling of ROG XREAL R1, a pair of 240Hz “gaming glasses” built in collaboration with Asus Republic of Gamers, and the announcement that Google is extending its partnership with Xreal, positioning it as a lead hardware partner for the Android XR ecosystem.

Xu told Bloomberg Television that its current Android XR glasses, Project Aura, is on schedule for release this year.

SEE ALSO
Meta Reveals 'WorldGen' Tool to Generate VR Worlds from AI Prompts

My Take

I’ve never been particularly enthused with the sort of optics Xreal relies on in all of its AR specs, mostly because when I think of AR glasses of the near future, I think of something indistinguishable from regular glasses. To me, Xreal’s existence hinges on an interesting technological byway, and doesn’t really offer the answer to the actual problem.

That said, Xreal’s birdbath and newer flat prism optics (seen on XREAL One Pro and detailed by Karl Guttag) provide good clarity, okay brightness, and a comparatively wide field of view (FOV)—wider than most waveguide optics can. All of that at a per-unit price that is much cheaper than waveguides at comparable specs—the reason it can even sell AR consumer glasses this early in the first place.

Jimmy Fallon tries on Xreal One Pro | Image courtesy XREAL

That, and the company clearly isn’t struggling either, considering it’s existed for nearly a decade now, and has clearly shown it can attract outside funding on the regular in addition to closing partnerships with Google and Asus.

Still, birdbath and its newer flat prim optics make for a bulkier overall package, which is why you won’t often see marketing material focusing on the thing’s side profile with an actual person—they sit a few centimeters farther from where typical glasses might.

Additionally, both style of optics typically involve thick beam splitters and mirrors sitting in front of your eyes, which means noticeable light loss not only from the device’s display, but also ambient light sources, making for dimmer pictures than you might expect and a dimmer physical environment overall. I really want to see Project Aura before judging, but I have my doubts it will make a great pair of all-day AR glasses simply based on that alone.

With Xreal very much the now of AR, it will be interesting to see how the company eventually makes the leap to the future of AR. The usual cadre of hardware competitors will eventually release their first salvos onto the market—rumored to kick off somewhere between next year and 2030—and you can bet they’ll be aiming for thin, stylish and packed with apps just itching to replace your smartphone.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • M2 Studio

    I’ve owned and used close to a dozen second-generation Nreal devices from before the company rebranded to XREAL, and I generally agree that birdbath-style optics will need to evolve long term.

    Where XREAL stands apart, however, is execution. They have nearly a decade of real-world MR and AR user feedback across gaming, media, and productivity, plus hard-earned experience iterating quickly and manufacturing at scale at price points consumers will actually accept.

    AR doesn’t advance on optics alone—it advances through shipping, learning, and refining in the hands of real users. On that front, XREAL has built one of the most experienced teams in the space, and Chi Xu clearly understands how to navigate that trade space.

  • Really, we ned to stop repeating the nonsense narrative about replacing the smartphone. It's just too god to be replaced anytime soon. That might only happen, when there is a big movement of de-digtization, which is hardly happening at all. We use to forget that mobile phones are general computing for most of the people. And that at the same time when glasses develop smartphones develop, too. In the next 20 years smartphones will not go away. I will be my smart phone for it! ;-)

  • Steve R

    i still wonder if xreal could put their optics into a slightly different form factor (maybe more like goggles or even like oakley's) that wouldn't make them look quite as strange. but i assume they would have already done this if it was feasible.