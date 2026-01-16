Google’s Leading AR Glasses Partner XREAL Files Patent Lawsuit Against VITURE

AR glasses maker XREAL has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States against affiliates of VITURE, its direct competitor.

Filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, the suit alleges that Eden Future HK Limited and Beijing Xingzhe Wujiang Technology infringed Xreal’s US Patent No. 11,988,839, which covers optical system technology used in AR glasses.

The suit was brought by Xreal subsidiary Matrixed Reality Technology, the company reveals in a press release.

The suit argues that the company’s patent, which was issued in May 2024, is based on an application originally filed in 2018. Essentially, Xreal claims the patent describes foundational optical architectures that address challenges in wearable AR devices, including image quality, field of view, ergonomics, and lightweight design.

According to the complaint, multiple Viture-branded products have been sold or imported into the US—including the Viture Pro, Luma Pro, and Luma Ultra—which allegedly infringe one or more claims of the patent.

The US action follows a similar suit in Europe, as detailed by Android Central. In November 2025, Munich’s First Regional Court granted a preliminary injunction against Eden Future HK Limited, finding a strong likelihood that certain Viture products infringed Xreal’s European patent.

The injunction restricts the sale, offering, and import of specified AR products in Germany, including the Viture Pro XR, with language suggesting potential applicability to additional models.

Xreal reports holding more than 800 patents and patent applications worldwide, including over 50 in the United States and more than 75 in Europe.

This follows a considerable shift in the overall funding landscape, as companies look to seize consumer interest and market share of the growing smart glasses and AR segment.

In September 2025, the San Francisco-based Viture announced it had secured $100 million in Series B financing, which the company earmarked for global expansion of its consumer XR glasses.

In kind, Beijing-based Xreal announced earlier this month it had also raised $100 million in a recent funding round, which follows a renewed hardware partnership with Google, making it the company’s leading AR glasses partner and announcement of ROG XREAL R1, a pair of high refresh rate AR glasses meant to appeal to traditional gamers.

Additionally, Meta has undertaken a strategic restructuring of its Reality Labs XR division, as it shifts focus from VR headsets and its metaverse ambitions and doubles down on AI and smart glasses.