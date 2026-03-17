PSVR 2 Reportedly “jailbroken” for PC, Hackers Claim Eye-tracking and Haptics Unlock

A hardware hacker group previously behind the PSVR2Toolkit says it’s effectively “jailbroken” PSVR 2 for PC.

When Sony released its PC adapter for PSVR 2 in 2024, it released the headset from PS5 exclusivity, allowing users to play SteamVR games on VR-ready PCs for the first time.

Still, Sony didn’t release enable every hardware capability, with tethered PC gameplay notably lacking features such as eye-tracking, HDR, and headset rumble.

Now, the hardware hacker group previously associated with the PSVR2Toolkit—an open source driver toolkit interfacing with Sony’s PSVR 2 PC support—claims to have “jailbroken” the PSVR 2.

“[W]e can enable HMD vibration and eye tracking camera feed on PC,” says group member ‘tinybnuuy’, who also credits fellow programmers ‘supremium’, ‘tomoeko’, and ‘ShinyQuagsire’.

“[T]his has been 5 months in the making, we hope to release this soon so that everyone can play with it,” tinybnuuy says.

Sony’s official PC support for PSVR 2 (via SteamVR) disables key features like eye-tracking, HDR, and haptics. Early efforts however managed to pull eye-tracking data in some respect, but it was notably uncalibrated and not broadly usable.

By mid-2025, tools like PSVR2Toolkit enabled eye-tracking and controller haptics through a modified driver layer, although it still didn’t feature proper OpenXR integration (i.e., no universal foveated rendering), as mentioned previously by UploadVR.

Provided the team’s work truly is a ‘jailbreak’, we would expect to see full access to cameras, headset haptics, and possibly even an HDR pipeline sometime in the near future.

That is, provided Sony doesn’t see the jailbreak as a threat, as the company appears to have intentionally disabled those features on PC, effectively keeping them exclusive to PS5.