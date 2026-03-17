PSVR 2 Reportedly “jailbroken” for PC, Hackers Claim Eye-tracking and Haptics Unlock

By
Scott Hayden
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3

A hardware hacker group previously behind the PSVR2Toolkit says it’s effectively “jailbroken” PSVR 2 for PC.

When Sony released its PC adapter for PSVR 2 in 2024, it released the headset from PS5 exclusivity, allowing users to play SteamVR games on VR-ready PCs for the first time.

Still, Sony didn’t release enable every hardware capability, with tethered PC gameplay notably lacking features such as eye-tracking, HDR, and headset rumble.

Now, the hardware hacker group previously associated with the PSVR2Toolkit—an open source driver toolkit interfacing with Sony’s PSVR 2 PC support—claims to have “jailbroken” the PSVR 2.

IPSVR 2 PC Adapter | mage courtesy Sony

“[W]e can enable HMD vibration and eye tracking camera feed on PC,” says group member ‘tinybnuuy’, who also credits fellow programmers ‘supremium’, ‘tomoeko’, and ‘ShinyQuagsire’.

“[T]his has been 5 months in the making, we hope to release this soon so that everyone can play with it,” tinybnuuy says.

Sony’s official PC support for PSVR 2 (via SteamVR) disables key features like eye-tracking, HDR, and haptics. Early efforts however managed to pull eye-tracking data in some respect, but it was notably uncalibrated and not broadly usable.

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By mid-2025, tools like PSVR2Toolkit enabled eye-tracking and controller haptics through a modified driver layer, although it still didn’t feature proper OpenXR integration (i.e., no universal foveated rendering), as mentioned previously by UploadVR.

Provided the team’s work truly is a ‘jailbreak’, we would expect to see full access to cameras, headset haptics, and possibly even an HDR pipeline sometime in the near future.

That is, provided Sony doesn’t see the jailbreak as a threat, as the company appears to have intentionally disabled those features on PC, effectively keeping them exclusive to PS5.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Oxi

    Why should we have to do this? Were they scared we would pirate these features if they didn't lock this down?

    • Peter vasseur

      Now they didn’t to try and get you to by a ps5.

    • XRC

      The eye tracking uses the Tobii eye chip and corresponding Tobii gaming licence installed on client machine (PS5).

      There wouldn't have been a licensing agreement to cover use on PC (not the PSVR2 target platform), as that Tobii gaming licence would be specific to Playstation under the terms and conditions originally agreed with Tobii