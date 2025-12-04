[Industry Direct] ‘I Am Bird’ Open-World VR Flight Adventure Takes Off on Meta Quest

We at New Folder Games—creators of I Am Cat, I Am Security, and I Am Monkey—are expanding our series with a new VR experience built around dynamic, natural-feeling flight.
Industry Direct by New Folder Games
Industry Direct is our program for sponsors who want to speak directly to the Road to VR newsletter audience.
A New Way to Explore VR Worlds
Our latest title, I Am Bird, is available now on Meta Quest! In this game, players step into the role of a super-powered bird and freely fly across a large vertical city full of activities and exploration.
Flight Built Around Natural Movement
We designed a gesture-based flight system that lets players control movement intuitively:
- Spread your arms to glide
- Tilt to change direction
- Lean forward to dive
- Use quick motions for dashes and fast turns
The system supports both smooth gliding and tight technical flying through narrow streets. Comfort options allow players to adjust assist levels and motion sensitivity.
A Vertical Open City
We built the city around height, speed, and momentum. Each district has its own identity and traversal flow-from wide avenues suited for fast glides to dense blocks crafted for precision flying. Rooftops, ledges, and tall structures hide shortcuts, collectibles, and optional challenges.
Become a Watchful Protector
As an aerial guardian, players respond to various events across the city, including:
- High-speed chases
- Street-level disruptions
- Rescue scenarios
- Quick-response encounters
- Support missions for bird allies
All action sequences revolve around timing and positioning, making movement central to every encounter.
Tools for a Super-Bird
We equipped the game with a range of gadgets that expand player abilities and support different mission types. Gadgets can distract enemies, enhance mobility, highlight objectives, or help solve environmental tasks. All tools are gesture-based to keep the flight flow uninterrupted.
Activities Across Every District
Beyond main objectives, the city contains:
- Races
- Obstacle courses
- Light side stories
- Rooftop collectibles
- Small events that appear during exploration
These optional activities encourage repeated visits to familiar areas from different altitudes and angles.
Available now
With I Am Bird, we aimed to create a VR experience centered entirely on the joy of free flight and open-world exploration. Intuitive controls, a vertical city full of content, and a wide variety of missions combine to offer a fresh take on movement-driven VR gameplay.