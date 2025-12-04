[Industry Direct] ‘I Am Bird’ Open-World VR Flight Adventure Takes Off on Meta Quest

We at New Folder Games—creators of I Am Cat, I Am Security, and I Am Monkey—are expanding our series with a new VR experience built around dynamic, natural-feeling flight.

A New Way to Explore VR Worlds

Our latest title, I Am Bird, is available now on Meta Quest! In this game, players step into the role of a super-powered bird and freely fly across a large vertical city full of activities and exploration.

Flight Built Around Natural Movement

We designed a gesture-based flight system that lets players control movement intuitively:

Spread your arms to glide

Tilt to change direction

Lean forward to dive

Use quick motions for dashes and fast turns

The system supports both smooth gliding and tight technical flying through narrow streets. Comfort options allow players to adjust assist levels and motion sensitivity.

A Vertical Open City

We built the city around height, speed, and momentum. Each district has its own identity and traversal flow-from wide avenues suited for fast glides to dense blocks crafted for precision flying. Rooftops, ledges, and tall structures hide shortcuts, collectibles, and optional challenges.

Become a Watchful Protector

As an aerial guardian, players respond to various events across the city, including:

High-speed chases

Street-level disruptions

Rescue scenarios

Quick-response encounters

Support missions for bird allies

All action sequences revolve around timing and positioning, making movement central to every encounter.

Tools for a Super-Bird

We equipped the game with a range of gadgets that expand player abilities and support different mission types. Gadgets can distract enemies, enhance mobility, highlight objectives, or help solve environmental tasks. All tools are gesture-based to keep the flight flow uninterrupted.

Activities Across Every District

Beyond main objectives, the city contains:

Races

Obstacle courses

Light side stories

Rooftop collectibles

Small events that appear during exploration

These optional activities encourage repeated visits to familiar areas from different altitudes and angles.

Available now

With I Am Bird, we aimed to create a VR experience centered entirely on the joy of free flight and open-world exploration. Intuitive controls, a vertical city full of content, and a wide variety of missions combine to offer a fresh take on movement-driven VR gameplay.

I Am Bird is now available worldwide on Meta Quest!