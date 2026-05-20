‘Into Black’ Studio Set to Announce Next VR Game on Friday

By
Scott Hayden
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The Binary Mill, the indie VR studio behind Deep Rock Galactic-style shooter Into Black (2024), announced it’s ready to reveal a new game this Friday.

As first mentioned by UploadVR, The Binary Mill revealed it’s showing a first look at a new VR game come Friday, May 22nd during the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase.

The Gold Coast, Australia-based studio also released the teaser image, seen below:

Image courtesy The Binary Mill

The Binary Mills is best known for its string of VR hits over the past decade, including multiplayer sci-fi shooter Into Black, single-player action RPG Resist (2021), pint-sized racer Mini Motor Racing (2019), and gun shooting sim Gun Club VR (2017)—all of which managed to come to Quest and SteamVR headsets.

We’re gearing up to learn more during the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase, which takes place on May 22nd starting at 1:00 PM ET (local time here).

You can follow along with our coverage, and also watch the show live on the Ruff Talk VR YouTube Channel.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Griffin

    Big fan of Resist, looking forward to whatever they make next

  • Oxi

    Mini Motor Racing was great, the only issue was that the maps were so small you often were literally just turning all the way to the left, then all the way to the right, again and again. I would love a sequel even if the only change is larger less claustrophobic maps.