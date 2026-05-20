‘Into Black’ Studio Set to Announce Next VR Game on Friday

The Binary Mill, the indie VR studio behind Deep Rock Galactic-style shooter Into Black (2024), announced it’s ready to reveal a new game this Friday.

As first mentioned by UploadVR, The Binary Mill revealed it’s showing a first look at a new VR game come Friday, May 22nd during the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase.

The Gold Coast, Australia-based studio also released the teaser image, seen below:

The Binary Mills is best known for its string of VR hits over the past decade, including multiplayer sci-fi shooter Into Black, single-player action RPG Resist (2021), pint-sized racer Mini Motor Racing (2019), and gun shooting sim Gun Club VR (2017)—all of which managed to come to Quest and SteamVR headsets.

We’re gearing up to learn more during the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase, which takes place on May 22nd starting at 1:00 PM ET (local time here).

You can follow along with our coverage, and also watch the show live on the Ruff Talk VR YouTube Channel.