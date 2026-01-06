NBA Announces Full Schedule for Immersive Lakers Games on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro users are getting a good slate of immersive Lakers games this season starting this month, captured in 180 degree video.
Six Lakers games will be broadcast live as a front-row immersive experience through the Spectrum SportsNet app or NBA: Live Games & Scores on Apple Vision Pro.
First, here’s the full schedule:
|Date
|Time (PT)
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Jan 9
|7:30 PM
|Lakers
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|Feb 5
|7:00 PM
|Lakers
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|Feb 20
|7:00 PM
|Lakers
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|Mar 5
|7:00 PM
|Lakers
|Denver Nuggets
|Mar 10
|8:00 PM
|Lakers
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Mar 30
|7:00 PM
|Lakers
|
Washington Wizards
Games are slated to include seven different viewing angles, including the scorer’s table, the area beneath the basket, a high-and-wide view of the arena, the player tunnel, the broadcast booth, and a roaming courtside perspective for interviews and commentary.
What’s more, broadcasts will also come with special pre-game introductions, team huddles and in-arena entertainment, as well as in-game 3D graphics like lower thirds, player rosters, the game and shot clocks, and scores.
Unfortunately, the games won’t be livestreamed across the board globally. Some regions in the US will be able to access livestreams, while others will have to wait 24 hours after the game. It’s the same story for countries outside of the US. Here’s the breakdown based on your location, courtesy Apple:
Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of Nevada: Spectrum Internet customers and video subscribers of any provider with a package that includes Spectrum SportsNet can access live games, full-game replays, and highlights by downloading the new Spectrum SportsNet app for Apple Vision Pro and authenticating their active subscription. Users with a free NBA ID will also have access to live games, full-game replays, and highlights via the NBA app.
All other U.S. markets: Apple Vision Pro users with a free NBA ID will have access to full-game replays and highlights in the NBA app as early as 24 hours after the game ends. All Spectrum Internet and TV subscribers outside the Lakers’ broadcast territory can also access full-game replays and highlights via the Spectrum SportsNet app.
Outside of the United States: Apple Vision Pro users in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea can access live games using the NBA app with a free NBA ID. Apple Vision Pro users with a free NBA ID in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UAE, and the UK can access full-game replays and highlights on demand via the NBA app as early as 24 hours after each live game.