NBA Announces Full Schedule for Immersive Lakers Games on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro users are getting a good slate of immersive Lakers games this season starting this month, captured in 180 degree video.

Six Lakers games will be broadcast live as a front-row immersive experience through the Spectrum SportsNet app or NBA: Live Games & Scores on Apple Vision Pro.

First, here’s the full schedule:

Date Time (PT) Home Team Away Team Jan 9 7:30 PM Lakers Milwaukee Bucks Feb 5 7:00 PM Lakers Philadelphia 76ers Feb 20 7:00 PM Lakers Los Angeles Clippers Mar 5 7:00 PM Lakers Denver Nuggets Mar 10 8:00 PM Lakers Minnesota Timberwolves Mar 30 7:00 PM Lakers Washington Wizards

Games are slated to include seven different viewing angles, including the scorer’s table, the area beneath the basket, a high-and-wide view of the arena, the player tunnel, the broadcast booth, and a roaming courtside perspective for interviews and commentary.

What’s more, broadcasts will also come with special pre-game introductions, team huddles and in-arena entertainment, as well as in-game 3D graphics like lower thirds, player rosters, the game and shot clocks, and scores.

Unfortunately, the games won’t be livestreamed across the board globally. Some regions in the US will be able to access livestreams, while others will have to wait 24 hours after the game. It’s the same story for countries outside of the US. Here’s the breakdown based on your location, courtesy Apple: