VR Modder Luke Ross Removes All Mods Following 'Cyberpunk 2077' DMCA Takedown

Scott Hayden
Luke Ross, the prolific VR modder, was recently involved in a DMCA takedown issued by CD Projekt for his paywalled Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod, which the studio claims breaks its terms of service. Now, Ross has removed access to all of his various VR mods in response.

Patreon immediately removed Ross’ Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod following the DMCA takedown earlier this week, seemingly running afoul of the game’s ‘Fan Guidelines’, which state that content created by the community should have “[n]o commercial usage.”

Like many of Ross’ VR mods, Cyberpunk 2077 was only available to active Patreon subscribers who pay $10 per month to not only support Ross’ ongoing work with his R.E.A.L. VR mod suite, but also to gain access to a number of VR mods for popular flatscreen games, including Elden Ring, Far Cry, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Ghostrunner.

In the wake of the Cyberpunk 2077 controversy, Ross has effectively pulled all VR mods from his Patreon, the reasons of which he details to his Patreon supporters (via Reddit) in a message titled “Under attack”.

First, a bit of backstory: the initial DMCA takedown issued by CD Projekt was solely due to Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod being paywalled, Ross says. While the studio later claimed it would allow the mod if it were offered for free, that was something Ross wasn’t (and still isn’t) willing to do.

In its wake, Ross says it’s sparked “rampant piracy of my software,” and what he calls a “domino effect” of other publishers following CD Projekt’s lead. In the following days, Ross received a similar DMCA takedown from 505 Games for its action platformer Ghostrunner, which led to his decision to remove the mods.

“No mention of any terms of service violation this time. Again Patreon automatically complied. I don’t blame them; DMCA law is carefully worded to give infinite power to big companies, who only need to write on a slip of paper that they “believe” their copyright has been infringed in order to nuke from the sky anything they don’t like—and to give infinite headaches to creators like me, who instead have the only recourse of going to court, sustaining huge costs to get through the legal process,” Ross tells subscribers.

Repeated claims by other developers could lead to account termination, Ross says, hence why he removed all mods and paused billing for one month, an ostensible bid to stem the permanent outflow of subscribers.

“I hope one month will be enough for the fog to clear up, and to understand what is going to happen to our collective attempt to make VR available for AAA games. To boldly go where no publisher wants to go (or to let us go) anymore,” Ross says, underlining that many developers refuse to develop their own VR support.

Still, Ross is prepared to close up shop entirely.

“Hopefully we’ll find a way together, in the next few weeks. But if we can’t, we’ll always have the memories of the wonderful times we spent in those beautiful virtual worlds.”

Notably, none of Ross’ VR mods via the R.E.A.L. VR mod suite contain game files. Instead, the software inserts custom rendering code directly into PC games to enable stereoscopic 3D, head-tracking, and OpenXR compatibility.

You can view the entire message on Reddit, courtesy user ‘Top_Team_3138’. We’ll be following further developments, so check back soon. 

  • Arno van Wingerde

    OK, so Ross prefers his Patreon payment model, rather than voluntary contributions… his choice! I think his contributions would have been a good addition for many Steam VR players, but OTOH, I have a bit of problem with his commercial approach, which after consists of making other people’s games, VR playable. I hope Steam will eventually offer extensions that make it possible to play “any game” in VR!

    • JanO

      Do you have a problem with media player software? Same thing.

      • Dragon Marble

        It would be a problem if someone developed an Avatar Player.

      • Noscam Menibba

        Do you have a problem with reading comprehension?

      • TensaZangets

        no uneducated idiots allowed

    • JanO

      People shit on Ross, while asking Valve to do the same thing… Funny.

      • Dragon Marble

        Not the same thing if it does not depend on a specific game to function. If you don't tie it to an IP, then there's no IP violation!

      • Noscam Menibba

        Valve doesn't charge for mods you obvious child

      • TensaZangets

        are u stupid theres a difference in ripping off other peoples work and gaining a profit from it tell you what why dont you make a game and then I'll steal the code and make money off it would u be happy with that honestly stupidity at its finest

  • JanO

    To CDPR I have a long memory and enough of a spine to not buy any of your products ever again. Haven't bought CP77 and frankly just won't. Plenty of good contents elsewhere…

    And I tought you were the good guys… WTF?

    • Diziet

      All they asked was that he not lock the mod solely behind a paywall.

      • Dan DeMontmorency

        Fair enough he should release one of his early versions for free & state for a better experience considered the enhance version and access all my other mods for $10/month. The free version is released as is and will not have further updates.

    • Todd Howard

      CDPR are still the good guys, making paid mods that requires a games files to run is extremely frowned upon in the modding community and always has been. Paid fan-made mods are a cancer and should not be endorsed by anyone. The mod creator is getting exactly what he deserves.

  • Toxic Ninja

    I hate this guy, he acts like some sort of Robin Hood while CHARGING MONEY FOR MODS, may a bus strike him down. Release it for free or go away forever, I'm going to pirate it out of spite

    • Herbert Werters

      Sorry, you don't have to support him. But if there's a way to buy these mods, I'd rather do that than have nothing at all. If you accuse him of being selfish in this regard, then in my opinion you're also taking away the opportunity for others who are willing to pay for his work to purchase such mods just because you don't like that he wants something in return for his time. I would also prefer not to pay, but I would do the same. Who works without pay?

      • sfmike

        It's OK when a big billion dollar corporation screws you out of money but when an independent artist wants a little reward for their work you bitch. So American.

      • skod

        No, Luke Ross needs to go away. The modding community should not be a commercial business. I am quite happy this happened. He is leeching of other people's intellectual properties.

        • Lcifer Jameson

          SSo Where's the other or support or version of these games notice there is no support for fallout 4 by Luke because it already exists many mods are pay to downlaod

    • Dan DeMontmorency

      So Toxic(fits) I presume you must also dislike Rolf who has a mod launcher for his nids called VorpX? The proof that it is indeed primarily a mod manager is that when Take Two(Rockstar) ordered Ross to remove his 100% free GTA V mod, Rolf followed suited removing all Take Two Games support
      .whike I have not surcrube for the very low price if $29/month to access a collection and similarly have not yet paid for Vorpx. I do support both gentlemen's position.

      the Big game studios involved are indeed acting like the Sheriff of Nottingham. Who charge egregious amounts on DLC with some just being Skins.

      the Sharks now realize there is money in VR and modders are a threat. Luke will not be the last modder targeted. He is just the beginning due to an Article waking them up with potential revenue they once thought was not worth their time. How much do you think a Studio will charge for a VR DLC or a complete re release of the VR version of the game?

      Ppl shouldn't choose to be entitled. When the choice is simple to buy or not but from an Official Mod released by the Studio or an unofficial mid released by a 3rdparty.

      • Ian Kazy

        Vorpx works without the game. You can run VorpX on anything. I can VorpX and Microsoft Office. You're failing to see the logic here. The fact that the mod is dependant on the game code is the issue. There's one rule when these companies are willing to expose their code for mods typically: You can't profit off of it.

        • BAJ

          Ross has done nothing wrong. He has not used any code from the game, cdpr has no authority to dictate what he should do with his mod. Interested users can pay and use the mod. Those who dont want to pay ross, but need vr experience should request cdpr to make a vr version and then pay them when they release it.

    • Jim Magdelania

      Who exactly is holding a gun to your head forcing you to pay for his work?

    • Lcifer Jameson

      So do you pirate all games music and TV to because like those he just wants paid for his work on a custom program that let's you play games using a vr headset instead of a flat screen like seriously

    • Jonathan Winters III

      This!

    • Nevets

      Even in jest (if that's what it was), wishing physical harm upon somebody in such a dangerous existence is unacceptable. Either don't do it again or go somewhere else. And it's interesting that you use the word spite. I'm going to make a guess that this characterizes a lot of what you do.

  • Grzegorz Witek

    "…Like many of Ross’ VR mods, Cyberpunk 2077 was only available to active Patreon subscribers who pay $10 per month…"
    You imply that you needed to pay each month, which is not 100% accurate.
    I'm still on version 16.0.1 from over a year ago and I can play CP2077 just fine. You don't need to update the game every single time to have fun.

  • namekuseijin

    congrats on siding with big and small gatekeepers and pirates strangling this niche, VR fans

    genius move, now you get no more VR mods besides on Unreal

    • PloverNutter

      Who could have guessed VR being so tied to the PC gaming community, the whiniest gatekeepers in all of gaming, would have hurt VR eventually?? /s

      • Noscam Menibba

        You're a child if you think the common fold see or care about stuff like this? Whiny babies like you and Ross aren't killing vr lmao. It's the lack of games/hardware accessibility. Grow up

        • TensaZangets

          lol telling someone to grow up while spotting your own dummy out are u stupid you're extremely uneducated

    • Noscam Menibba

      You're a child with no understanding of anything. First off you realize that every other VR mod is free? I can play through vr Tarkov right now and I'm sure that took way more work than porting a game on the game engine equivalent of legos. Unreal is baby play. This is one loser trying to charge for mods. Mods should be free. Mods are how most people learn how to code and develop games. You learn to mod, then you make your own IPs.

      • Dan DeMontmorency

        Guess you are not Familiar with Roof who created his VR mod collection Launcher called VorpX yes he had released a free CP 2077 for the time being. However he has no obligation to continue support with fixes or new features and has said soon the VorpX version will have all the options from the free one soon.

        yiu Pay for VorpX to access his mid collection. He even removed all support for Rockstar Titles after they ordered a take down of Ross's 100% free GTA V mod. Now if you try to launch in VorpX it states unsupported title. Where before it worked.

        • Ian Kazy

          VorpX is a different situation. VorpX isn't a mod. It's standalone software lol

  • El.Jefe

    Thing people forget is … CHOICE. U have choice to pay $10… One time … Or don't. By being arho's ur taking that choice away from rest of us. If it's such a bad thing , costs too much, then somebody else show us how u can do it cheaper. Guy is Adding Content .

    • Ian Kazy

      You don't have a choice. It's clearly spelled out in the ToS for modding that you can't profit off of the game code. Cheers!

      • El.Jefe

        That’s between him and publisher. Not everybody else.

  • Noscam Menibba

    Ross is a child. He clearly doesn't understand the dmca process and copyright infringement. It's also wild hearing him cry about people pirating his mods when he made mods for other peoples software. Would be different if that loser Ross made his own game, but he wants to cry cause he can make money off of others hard work LOL. I hope they pirate his work till he is broke. Mods should never cost money. Mods are how you learn to make your own creations down the road. Ross is a loser

  • VR_motion_controller_guy

    Luke Ross's mods are incomplete anyhow. He refuses to add motion controller support which is daft.

  • Herbert Werters

    If there are no more VR mods, VR gaming is dead to me.

    • UEVR man, look it up. Any game made with Unreal Engine, you can play in VR. And it is free.

      Even if all modders would to die, as long as you have UEVR, you are good, especially if UEVR dev still around.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        But there are still a lot of games not made with UnrealEngine, and not every UE game is easy to turn into acceptable VR mode.

  • Goober

    That's just petty

  • Andrew Jakobs

    He could just open up his mod and only accept donations, but he's not willing to do that. Seeing how his mods don't support motioncontrollers I don't see a big loss.
    but I wonder how this would affect TeamBeef as they too have a lot of their mods behind paywall, at least at start.

  • Ian Kazy

    Well, he's wrong and they're right.
    He's profiting off of their game code. If the mod wasn't dependant on the game and were some kind of standalone software that applied to multiple games, he'd have ground to stand on.

    The mod depends on the game, so it's inherently based on the game code that he has no rights to profit off of.

    Modding doesn't have to be allowed by these companies, but they're gracious enough to let us do it providing you don't profit off it. It's like… The one rule they have. Again, it's their code so it's fair.

  • Ray

    I've tried his mods and wasnt all that impressed by them anyway. I still watch his work and what people think about them just in case he eventually brings out a banger. Whatever happens no great loss in my opinion

  • Nevets

    After a particularly bruising afternoon playing with the neighborhood kids, Luke decides to pick up his ball and go home.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    But definitely not the $20k+ per month he seems to have earned up till now for a long time.