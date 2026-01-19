‘Cyberpunk 2077’ VR Mod Taken Down Following Legal Complaint, But There May Still Be Hope

Luke Ross, the prolific VR modder, has been forced to remove his popular Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod, citing legal concerns from CD PROJEKT.

The News

Ross released word via his Patreon on Saturday that Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt had issued a DMCA takedown notice for the removal of the game’s unofficial VR mod—just one of many ‘REAL VR’ mods from Ross, which include Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Elden Ring, and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

And it seems to boil down to Ross having placed the VR mod behind a Patreon paywall—essentially selling access to it, CD Projekt maintains.

“At least they were a little more open about it, and I could get a reply both from their legal department and from the VP of business development,” Ross says, comparing proceedings to a similar takedown by Take Two Interactive. “But in the end it amounted to the same iron-clad corpo logic: every little action that a company takes is in the name of money, but everything that modders do must be absolutely for free,” Ross says.

CD Projekt states in its ‘Fan Guidelines’ however that content created by the community should have “[n]o commercial usage,” making it fairly clear where Ross ran afoul.

“We’d love for your fan content to be created by fans, for fans. Therefore, you cannot do anything with our games for any commercial purpose, unless explicitly permitted otherwise below (e.g. see section 3 about videos and streams). We’re happy for you to accept reasonable donations in connection with your fan content, but you’re not allowed to make people pay for it or have it behind any sort of paywall (e.g. don’t make content only available to paid subscribers).”

Still, there may be a way for CD Projekt to release an official VR version. Flat2VR Studios, the studio behind VR ports such as Trombone Champ, Half-Life 2 VR and Surviving Mars: Pioneer, has propositioned CD Projekt for its own officially sanctioned version.

Hey @CDPROJEKTRED — we’d love to explore the idea of a proper, official VR port of Cyberpunk 2077 if you were ever interested. It’s one of our “dream games to port”🙏 Our @Flat2VRStudios has shipped multiple award-winning VR adaptations, focused on reimagining games to feel… — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) January 17, 2026

My Take

It’s not a cautionary tale just yet, but it takes just one overzealous publisher to really ruin a VR modder hoping to monetize. While it doesn’t seem to be Luke Ross’ case with either Take Two or CD Project, the possibility of invoking the wrath of a corporate legal department is a real risk, which could include more than just a DMCA takedown.

Depending on how litigious a company is, they could go as far as prying into a modder’s revenue to see how much money they made off the mod’s release, and demanding statutory damages as a result. Although the mod has been up since 2022, Ross seems to have complied with takedown notice quickly, which has probably kept him safe from facing those sorts of actions.

That said, I have my doubts we’ll ever see an official VR version. I love the idea of Flat2VR Studios giving Cyberpunk 2077 the VR treatment, but it does have the potential to cause community backlash.

If it’s a VR port, some users may ask: “why would I buy a VR version of the game I already own?” Or, provided VR support becomes a paid add-on to the game: “why would I buy VR support that I already paid for?” Either way, its not a good look for a company to so clearly money grub.

As it is, I think the ship has sailed on Ross making the Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod free, which means either Flat2VR picks it up, or a third party creates their own free VR mod. We’ll just have to wait and see.