Lynx-R2 Headset Revealed With Surprisingly Wide Field-of-View in a Tiny Package

Lynx has unveiled the Lynx-R2, a significant upgrade over its original R1 mixed reality standalone which aims to capture the enterprise and prosumers market.

The France-based startup considers R2 is a significant step forward, featuring new aspheric pancake lenses from Hypervision which are said to deliver 126° horizontal field-of-view (FOV)—notably larger than R1’s 90°, or Quest 3’s 110° horizontal FOV.

Paired with dual 2.3K LCD displays delivering more than 24 pixels per degree (PPD) at the center, R2 is said to deliver “crisp text and image rendering for industrial and medical use cases.”

While the new standalone headset features the same flip-up design as its predecessor, R2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, offering substantial gains in GPU and AI performance over R1, which was introduced in 2021 with the older Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1.

Other features including 6DOF head tracking, hand-tracking, controller and ring tracking, plus a full-color four-sensor Sony camera array that also includes depth sensing for advanced computer vision.

Originally planned to ship with Android XR, Lynx-R2 is actually set to launch with Lynx OS following Google’s decision to withdraw support. Lynx OS is however based on Android 14, meaning it can sideload APKs in addition to supporting OpenXR 1.1.

Additionally, Lynx says it will release “all the electronic schematics of the headset motherboard and the mechanical design blueprints,” which is said to allow academics

and hobbyists to freely mod the device.

This will also include raw sensor access so developers can enable their own computer vision applications, as well as full offline functionality for sectors such as defense, healthcare, and industry, Lynx says.

“With the R1, we proved that a small, independent team could build a world-class mixed reality device,” said Stan Larroque, founder and CEO of Lynx Mixed Reality. “With the R2, we are proving that an open ecosystem is not just a philosophy, but provides a superior way to approach these devices. We have listened to 3rd party developers and enterprise users. They didn’t just want more pixels; they wanted a wider field of view, faster processing, and total ownership of their sensors. The R2 delivers just that. I believe the Lynx-R2 is a great VR headset, and will provide the best MR experience.”

There’s no official launch date yet. Lynx says R2 will be available for order “starting this summer” via the official Lynx portal as well as authorized enterprise resellers.

In the meantime, we’re still learning about specs, but this is what Lynx has indicated so far:

Lynx-R2 Specs