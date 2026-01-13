Meta Reportedly Closes Three First-party Studios Behind Some of Its Biggest VR Games

Against the backdrop of a broader shuffling of its Reality Labs division, Meta is reportedly closing Armature Studio, Twisted Pixel, and Sanzaru Games, three studios that Meta had previously acquired. The studios were behind some of the company’s biggest first-party VR games, including Deadpool VR, Asgard’s Wrath, and the Resident Evil 4 Quest port.

According to reports by Kotaku and Bloomberg, Meta is shuttering the three studios this week and laying off most or all of their staff.

Among the three studios, Sanzaru Games was the first to be acquired in 2019. The studio was known for the Asgard’s Wrath series, the first of which was released on Meta’s PC VR platform, and the sequel on its Quest platform. Twisted Pixel was acquired in 2022 and was known for Deadpool VR which was released barely two months ago. Armature Studio was behind the Resident Evil 4 port for Quest.

Starting in 2019, Meta acquired nine prominent VR studios. With today’s news, the company has now shuttered the majority of those studios. Here’s the scorecard as we know it:

Acquired Meta VR Studios Still Operating

  • Beat Games – known for Beat Saber, acquired 2019
  • BigBox VR – known for Population: One, acquired 2021
  • Within – known for Supernatural, acquired 2021
  • Camouflaj – known for Batman Arkham VR, acquired 2022

Acquired Meta VR Studios Shuttered

  • Sanzaru Games – known for Asgard’s Wrath, acquired 2020
    • Shuttered 2026
  • Ready at Dawn – known for Lone Echo, acquired 2020
    • Shuttered 2024
  • Downpour Interactive – known for Onward, acquired 2021
    • Shuttered 2025
  • Twisted Pixel – known for Deadpool VR, acquired 2022
    • Shuttered 2026
  • Armature Studio – known for Resident Evil 4 VR, acquired 2022
    • Shuttered 2026

The cluster of new closures comes against a backdrop of a broader shuffling of Meta’s Reality Labs division. The last few months have seen lots of reporting about Meta shifting some focus away from immersive VR devices and toward more AI-focused devices like the company’s Ray-Ban and Oakley glasses.

It would seem this moment could be the largest reorganization of the division since Meta first dubbed its AR/VR division “Reality Labs” back in 2020. The company is reportedly laying off 10% of the Reality Labs workforce, which appears to include this latest round of studio closures.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
    Nothing unpredictable. Where are the Meta lovers now?

    • Peter vasseur

      They’re all fake just like quest. Quest would have never been anywhere near what it was, if it wasn’t for the fake pandemic, that allowed the highly subsidized quest 2 to sell millions. It’s was always a house of cards, because it wasn’t built on fundamentals. Zombie company from day 1.

      • g-man

        That’s a lengthy way to virtue signal being an idiot.

      • Octogod

        Don't forget to take your bleach!

        • ichigo

          Where the heck did telling someone to "take bleach" come from. This is what happens when people get dehumanized.

          • NL_VR

            i bet its a joke as americas president trump believed bleach was as good as vaccine or something :D

          • Octogod

            Bingo.

            Vasseur used "fake pandemic", indicating the COVID outbreak was a hoax. His party pushed this nonsense, while also telling people to take bleach or horse worm medicine as cures.

            I'm not dehumanizing. I'm asking him to be a good little solider and do what his master told him.

          • STL

            Covid vaxx was mass murder for big pharma profit, not only a hoax.

          • Octogod

            Context is really important in language.

  • g-man

    Fuckerbook was a cancer on VR. We will be better off without them in the long run. Pity some good studios sold out to them and are now gone.

    • NL_VR

      The become what EA once was. buy studios then shut them down.
      Only want to make games for the masses but there really isnt that scale of mass.

      • Dragon Marble

        What do you expect them to do? They built it, but no one came.

        • NL_VR

          They shouldnt have burn so much money on the Horizon World which is litterly just a temu copy of VRChat.

    • Hussain X

      You mean yachts fleet was a cancer on VR? Meta used money made elsewhere to fund VR ie VR had net positive investment by Meta. Valve owner used money made from 30% fee charged to VR developers to fund yachts ie VR had net negative investment by Valve owner. Pity some VR studios didn't see that 30% fee be reinvested back into VR and are now gone.

  • Yeshaya

    Feels like them acquiring a lot of these studios was more about the exclusivity than supporting more games. Frustrating they'd rather have Asgard's Wrath 2 (Exclusively on Quest!!!) then shut down rather than let there be AW 2 AND 3 available on any headset.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Of the four remaining studios, only Beat Saber and Within/Supernatural are profitable, the first thanks to lots of music pack DLCs, the latter due to its monthly subscriptions. Pretty much everything else has lost money, as even highly praised titles from extremely popular franchises like RE4 neither brought in large amounts of new users, nor sold in huge enough numbers to pay for their development. RE4 VR dropped out of the Horizon Store top 20 not even a year after its release, Asgard's Wrath 2 the moment it was no longer bundled for free with new Quests.

    Meta buying studios, then barely having them release new games, and finally shutting them down of course sucks. But it is kind of hard to blame them for this, as the market has developed differently than both Meta and most VR enthusiasts expected. While many believed that what kept most gamers from using VR was a lack of high profile AAA titles, none of those that Meta paid a lot of money for actually drew in the masses. The sales top 20 have for years been dominated by mostly casual titles featuring short session lengths with often very physical game play emphasizing movement in VR (like Beat Saber and Supernatural), not games featuring long campaigns and cutting edge graphics. And Gorilla Tag is now chasing after Beat Saber and Supernatural for the highest VR revenue crown.

    Sure, it would be great if Meta decided to give it another try, keep the studios open and release more high profile games. But there are no indicators that this would do much beyond keeping the VR enthusiasts happy, which have shown to be a rather small group of users that in no way generate enough revenue to pay for the development of any of these large scale titles.

    • Jonathan Winters III

      SAD but true. I'm amazed Zuck has managed to convince Meta's investors complacent while he bled money on VR for nearly a decade. It's been a great ride, hopefully they don't completely abandon VR.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        It helps that Zuckerberg holds a lot of special founders shares with 10x the voting power that give him 60% of the total vote. He doesn't really have to convice other stockholders, he just has to inform them of his decisions, and the worst they can do to him is sell their stock and thereby somewhat lower Meta's market capitalization.

        There is no way that other investors would have let him spent about USD 100B spread over a decade on the hope that XR may one day become the next big thing after smartphones otherwise, and the only reason they didn't sell their shares is because Meta is still raining cash from ads even while burning USD 10B each year at MRL.

  • Both Asgard's Wrath 2 and Deadpool VR were good games, it's a pity these studios are being closed.

  • NL_VR

    Checking the comments here to read about all doom and gloom

  • Jonathan Winters III

    Looks like this site may become "road to MR", "road to AR", or "road to XR", as well over half the news postings this year are not about VR, but are about glasses. Sad times for VR!

    • NL_VR

      Yes for us that just want a VR headset to play games yes maybe. but everything VR is just a stepping stone to everything else.
      MR/AR/XR whatever doesnt mean VR dissapears, its the best "format" for Games in the segment

    • STL

      Roadtovr doesn’t cover great AR glasses, such as Even Realities G2. I wonder why…

  • uKER

    What prevents those people from continuing to work independently just like they did before Meta acquired them?

    • NL_VR

      nothing, income maybe so it will be freetime work

      • uKER

        Yep, you’re right on that one. At least until they land their first hit they’ll be running on fumes.

  • Tonanamous

    Maybe that will free some of them up to work with Rockstar and get us GTA6VR asap.

  • Oxi

    And they just announced that Supernatural isn't getting any new content. What was the point of them cutting down and acquiring so much of the industry and putting themselves the center of it?

  • STL

    I actually bought and played quite a few of these games. None of them gave me anything remotely like PC VR games such as Skyrim VR. I always found the Quest 3 games very limited. Meta is going down the wrong path here. For me, VR headsets have so far only established themselves as a playback medium for highly optimized PC VR games and for spatial videos. Since I can't record spatial videos in good quality with the Quest 3, only play them back, it's limited to PC VR and nothing else. So I won't shed a tear for it!

  • xyzs

    What a sad waste… I was supporting Meta for investing in VR, but my Quest 3 will likely be my last Meta product.

    They bought studios to just kill them. How pathetic.
    Ready at dawn had so much potential, they were doing great games, why destroying their future ??? Same for the others.

    They are either evil or idiots or both, there is no alternative.

    They could have achieved 30x better results if they did basic better choices:

    – keep the powerful Oculus brand.
    – stop wasting money in studio to kill them
    – focus on a clean ecosystem, not an advertising garbage platform people hate
    – trust that innovation and novelty will bring customers
    – do not abandon the high-end segment, it drives interest
    – spend a fraction of the billions into quality content sponsoring !!! (like how can billions land such a shit final result ??? Are they laundering money or what ???
    You give 10 millions to 100 trusted developing/mid size studios, that's just a 1 billion investment, that would have led to many marvellous games IPs, dozen of Moss-like successes, instead they spent DOZENS of billions on a shit show that is horizon world, that is ugly, hated and with no user…….)

    If Zuck played his early carrier like he plays now, he'd be serving bigmacs today.

  • Herbert Werters

    Now everyone is back on equal footing. Everyone was slagging off and putting Pico down. That was completely disproportionate. Now, soon, no platforms will have exclusive titles and there will be no reason to prefer any platform over another based on exaggerated arguments.

    Well, I can see something positive in that.

    If Facebook now launches the real hardware prices, then they will finally be playing fair in the VR market. Great. May the real favourite win! ;)