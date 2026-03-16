Quest Reached Record Number of Users in 2025, Pushing 100 VR Apps Over $1M in Gross Revenue

Meta’s Director of Games Chris Pruett revealed that Quest usage hit an all-time high in 2025, which helped over 100 games to generate more than $1 million in gross revenue last year.

Pruett announced in his ‘State of VR’ talk at Game Developers Conference (GDC) that not only has Quest usage grown year-over-year, but that Horizon Store developer revenue was also up “very slightly compared to 2024.”

“Similar to the overall games industry (Circana estimates 1% industry growth⁠), the gross revenue generated by the Meta Horizon Store was up very slightly year over year,” Pruett says in a blogpost recapping the talk.

“While this might sound like a humdrum outcome, it’s important to note that 2025 did not (unlike the year we’re comparing it to) benefit from a hardware launch. As you might imagine, hardware launches tend to spike Store revenue, and holding steady in a no-launch year is a strong signal that ongoing Store investments are paying off.”

Pruett also revealed that premium app sales are still the largest revenue driver, although in app purchases (IAP) grew “significantly in 2025, by over 10%.”

“The trend points to further diversification of monetization techniques on the platform, and better aggregation of success across titles,” Pruett says. “While most IAP revenue went to a small handful of titles in 2024, it was distributed more broadly in 2025. The number of IAP apps that reached $500k or more in revenue was up 20%.”

As for gross revenue—which is notably before Quest’s 30% platform fee—Pruett says over 100 titles generated more than $1 million in 2025. While he didn’t offer a breakdown of which monetization models were most successful, Pruett did reveal that subscription revenue represented “a relatively small part of the overall ecosystem and is mostly not associated with video games.”

Some of of those games include UG⁠, a free-to-play early access title popular with teens, HARD BULLET⁠, a physics-based sandbox shooter ($20), and The Thrill of the Fight 2⁠, a realistic boxing simulator ($20).

While the company has since shutdown multiple first-party studios in addition to laying off 10% of its Reality Labs XR division at the start of the year, Pruett says its Oculus Publishing arm will have “more [games] shipping this year” following over 140 games shipped last year.