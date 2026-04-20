‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ PSVR 2 Support Could Arrive as Early as This Week

By
Scott Hayden
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3

In a Microsoft Flight Simulator’s monthly Developer Stream, Asobo Studio revealed that it could finally release support for PSVR 2 as early as this week.

The studio announced last month its ‘Sim 5’ update was coming in April, which is set to bring PSVR 2 support to the PS5 version of the game alongside a number of other improvements, although it wasn’t clear exactly when the update was planned to release.

Now, in the studio’s April 2026 Developer Stream, Asobo confirmed the game has now passed Sony certification, and is “down to three must-fix bugs or something” Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann says.

The studio isn’t ready to say just when it plans to launch the update, although Neumann says they’re “super close.”

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“It has a little bit to do with trying to get the final career specialization going, and
it’s like one or two more bugs, and that’s it. So, we’re we’re hoping that it’s next week,” Neumann said in last week’s broadcast.

Microsoft and Asobo previously confirmed that the PSVR 2 version of the game will support its 125 different aircraft, which includes Sense controller-supported cockpits for increased immersion.

The studios also spoke a bit about their 2026 roadmap, which includes a number of planned updates throughout 2026, which will focus on avionics, new aircraft, as well as a variety of World and City updates.

MS Flight Simulator 2026 Roadmap

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • eadVrim

    PSVR2 + MSFS2024 Is really an incredible beautiful touristic experience.

  • STL

    Sold PSVR2 two years ago and bought a Quest 3 instead. Never looked back. Now, first time a little bit…

  • Belaam

    It's up now if you download the beta version.