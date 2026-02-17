Omni One VR Treadmill Joins ‘Made for Meta’ Program, Opening Door to Quest Compatibility

By
Scott Hayden
-
15

Virtuix announced it’s joined the Made for Meta program, which opens the door to bring official Quest compatibility to the company’s Omni One VR treadmill.

Made for Meta is a hardware partnership that certifies that accessories not only work with Meta devices, but also meet the company’s quality standard. Since the 2023 launch of the program, a wide range of Made for Meta accessories have been certified, including bHaptics TactSuit Pro, Logitech MX Link stylus, and Roto VR Explorer Chair.

As the latest member of the program, Virtuix says it plans to make its Omni One VR treadmill compatible with Quest headsets and games, effectively broadening Omni One’s reach to the world’s largest XR user base.

Image courtesy Virtuix

Official Quest support will be a first for Omni One. Before joining Made for Meta, the VR treadmill supported PC VR headsets through its ‘Core’ device, priced at $2,600, as well as a custom Pico 4 Enterprise Ultra headset through its ‘Complete’ system, priced at $3,500.

“Joining the Made for Meta program expands our addressable market to millions of active Quest users who already own and love their VR headset and games library,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “We look forward to collaborating with Meta as we continue to scale our consumer business and bring our immersive, full-body gaming experience to a mass audience.”

Speaking to Road to VR, Goetgeluk says Omni One won’t support all Quest games, however the company plans to make “a large number of games compatible,” which will include tight integration with the Omni One SDK. Goetgeluk says we’ll learn more about product and compatibility at a later date.

This follows the VR treadmill creator’s recent stock market debut on the Global Market tier of the Nasdaq, which came alongside an additional $11 million investment from Chicago Venture Partners, with an additional $50 million equity line of credit that the company says it will use to scale sales of Omni One.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • R3ST4RT

    Good! This should have been done a year ago but they probably had some sort of exclusivity contract with pico.

    I'll probably be buying a steam frame when they come out so maybe it's a moot offering for me, but hopefully this entices others.

    We need continued development and cross compatibility if VR is going to continue seeing success in what feels like a trough of dissolution.

    I've had my eye on slidemills for a long time and the harness design on this rig looks promising. I still don't like the underlying concept of a slidemill, an actual treadmill would be nicer, but you can't beat the simplicity and cost factor that slidemill address.

    • Sumiter

      Ive never used another brand and waited for Omni One as an early backer.

      Harness is awesome and after a few minutes you really forget you are strapped in.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      I wondered about the choice for Pico. This will be a niche product, so at least make it a niche of the largest share of VR glasses.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        The problem wasn't that they didn't want to support Quest or had an exclusive contract with Pico. Instead Meta excluded any commercial location based use of Quest in their EULA. I'm pretty sure Omni would have loved to also use Quest, they just couldn't.

        AFAIK the Pico 4 they bundled was the Enterprise edition with some extra features like eye tracking, though the more relevant part would have been the enterprise software license that allowed for use as part of the Omni treadmill bundle with custom software, and not forcefully being connected to Pico's own software store as the only option to purchase games. Omni now sells an "Omni One VR HMD" with controllers", which looks exactly like the Pico 4 Ultra, but comes with Omni's software preinstalled. Which again requires way more liberal licensing than is available from Meta.

        I'd suspect that Quest compatibility via the the "Made for Meta" program will limit them to convince game developers to integrate the Omni One SDK into games sold on the Horizon store, while using Pico's allowed them to create their own and publish adapted versions of existing games on their own store. That store features only about 30 games, incl. some well known titles like "Arizona Sunshine" or "Into the Radius", and these are the most likely ones to also see support on Quest, since the developers already integrated the Omni One SDK.

        • Andrew Jakobs

          The pico 4 is a great headset, and IMHO the biggest mistake Pico did with the ultra was leaving out the eyetracking which the pico 4 enterprise (or pro in other regions) had.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            I suspect the reasons for dropping eye tracking (or more correctly, not introducing it to the main line while dropping the Enterprise line) were that it saw only limited use in the Enterprise/Pro version, that Meta wasn't using it on Quest 3 either, plus probably not exactly low licensing fees they had to pay too Tobii. But this killed one big technical advance they had over Meta, and now that the market finally starts to support eye treacking, they booted themselves out of a lot of opportunities.

            I always thought that Meta messed up by not adding eye tracking to Quest 3, and this will come back and bite them, esp. now that a Quest 4 isn't expected before 2027. But it was at least somewhat understandable with the need to keep full gaming compatibility with the USD 300 Quest 3S, and game devs mostly targeting Quest 2, and very limited usefulness of eye tracking on Quest Pro besides correct eye gaze for avatars. But Pico didn't have the large audience or library to allow them to not go for some unique selling point, and the Ultra comes at a significantly higher price point than a budget Quest 3S, with matching expectations regarding better tech.

  • Duane Aakre

    This is one of those things I would really want to try before buying.

    I'm extremely prone to motion sickness and can't play any game where you move by pushing the joystick or even thrashing your arms ala Gorilla Tag. And I could never play any console or PC games.

    But in VR, as long as I can move by teleportation or you just stand in place like Beat Saber, I'm fine. So, I can play a few games in VR while I could never play video games before.

    So, I'm very curious about a device like this. If I could move around by walking and the movement of your legs were synced perfectly with what you are seeing through the headset, possibly I could play a whole new category of games I could never play before. But with how sensitive I am, even a slight discrepancy between motion and vision would probably still trigger my motion sickness.

    I definitely wish they had demos at somewhere like Best Buy where I could give it a try.

    • Sumiter

      it reduced motion sickness. I have one of the beta units prior to mass production. The only real issue as it wouldnt connect to Quest but for PC its always been good.

      The Pico…. simply sucks IMO.

      you do get gassed quickly.

      • Duane Aakre

        Thanks for the reply. I still think I'll hold off until I can get a demo somewhere.

    • XRC

      Highly recommend Synth Riders, Space Pirate Trainer, Tea for God, Eye of the temple (has free demo "first steps" on Steam) and for musical creative fun Electronauts.

      each lets you play using your body in 1:1 to avoid vection triggering motion sickness

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Your best chance to try one will be either at a games conference/trade fair, or one of the about 50 Omni Arena locations spread across the US.

      Systems like the Omni have shown up regularly at fairs precisely because it is so hard to find a place to try them due to them being both niche and expensive. And they are so heavy that shipping out trial units isn't really an option.

      The Omni Arenas are intended for 20 minute multi-player experiences using HTC PCVR HMDs and arcade versions of the Omni One with custom software, but the type of locomotion is the same. So this may be the most realistic/life-like option to test one, esp. since the experience can be quite … intense. youtube_com/shorts/h4TwcVuPBo4

      • Duane Aakre

        Thanks for the info. Unfortunately, I live in rural Minnesota. The nearest one is in Sioux Falls, South Dakota about 200 miles from where I live. Perhaps someday I'll make the trek over there and try it out.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          That would put you close to Fargo/ND, as pretty much any other location inside Minnesota 200 miles away from Sioux Falls should be closer to the Omni Arena in Duluth. And apparently the Fargo GameFest as the only games con in the area is mostly about table top games, and so small that it got canceled due to a lack of volunteers, making it very unlikely for Omni to show up there. Eastern Montana or Wyoming currently seem to be the worst places inside the US to try an Omni One, but maybe Omni will start filling up the blank spaces now that they got some extra cash after going public.

          Outside the US fairs mostly are the only option anyway, though apparently a VR colocation venue in walking distance from where I live in very non-rural central Berlin had a pair of similar KAT VR, but has now moved about 5 miles away. I vaguely remember trying either a KAT VR or Omni at a gamescom some years ago, and being not particularly impressed by the more gliding-like motion. But then I wasn't looking for a way to deal with nausea.

          Motion sickness is always about a discrepancy between input from the visual and vestibular system, i.e. seeing motion, but not feeling it. The vestibular system in the ear is not very precise though. And the brain's sensory discrepancy test, intended to check for accidental poisoning that also affects your senses, with throwing up the proper reaction, is easily fooled. I'm pretty sure you've already tried a number of things, but have you tried just bobbing your head up and down while moving with a stick? This emulates the vertical head movement while walking, causing a "plausible" motion that would explain (to your brain) why you are moving forwards. And for many this is enough to at least somewhat suppress nausea during (slow) stick based movement. AFAIR Natural Locomotion on Steam allows translating head bobbing into forward motion in VR, so if you can stand bobbing, this may be a way to use a form of smooth locomotion even without an Omni, and at USD 10 for only a fraction of the price.

          • Duane Aakre

            I live in Austin (most famously home of SPAM meat) in southeastern Minnesota about 40 miles from Rochester (home of the Mayo Clinic). From here, Sioux Falls is 200 miles, Duluth is 230 miles, and Fargo is 310 miles.

            I started with an HTC Vive back around 2017. With problems between their software, the graphics card software, and Windows software, it felt like I spent 50% of my time troubleshooting rather than playing. Once the standalone Quests came out, my troubleshooting dropped to about 1% of my time and I've never gone back to PCVR.

            And with my motion sickness issues, I've never played regular video games, so I don't really miss what I've never experienced, so the standard shooter games just don't particularly excite me. I'm generally happy just playing Golf+, Walkabout, and a couple of tabletop games. My highest playtime in the last year is probably the game in Wooorld where they drop you somewhere in the world and by looking at Google streetviews, you have to figure out where you are.

            Those KatVR and Omni devices probably don't even have software that I would be interested in. My enthusiasm for shooters is low. What I would like is software, probably AI based, where you could explore various fantasy worlds by walking on one of those VR treadmill devices to get some extra exercise that is also fun. (I'm 68, so I need to be diligent about putting in effort to stay active.)

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            Then Minneapolis would probably be the closest location that may have either a VR colocation venue or gaming fair, but the odds for finding an Omni are not in your favor. And damn, there are a lot of tabletop gaming festivals in Minnesota. Which would meet at least one of your interests, while the current game selection for Omni probably won't. They have a single pure exploration app called TREKS that looks nice, like a walkable version of Google Street View, but featuring only four locations, with rather bad ratings. virtuix_com/collections/games

            A few years ago I bought a used/broken walking treadmill, intended for use with a standing desk and limited to slow speeds, with the plan to fix it and use it for walking in VR in a more natural way than in a dish. It wouldn't be useful for sprinting or something action heavy like a shooter, but very nice for strolling through Skyrim VR, with the benefit of actual physical activity. I managed to fix it, but never managed to connect it to VR, so I'm also still looking for a better way to just walk around and explore virtual words by actually using my legs.

            My first reaction to Omni now becoming usable with Quest was "well, Frame would be a better choice", simply because there are more options to get PCVR games to work with weird accessories, and the Frame is just a PCVR HMD, which are already supported. (Frame not even being available yet may have influenced Omni to pick the Quest first.) While I get the "PCVR is 50% troubleshooting", and still have an OG HTC Vive in a box that required constant re-setups and trying to get it to work in the first place, I have high hopes that Valve's primary goal with Frame is to reduce friction by making it work as smoothly as my Steam Deck.

            Quest no doubt is a lot less overall hassle than PCVR, though I also had to recreate guardians hundreds of times despite never changing the location. But for me Quest turned out to be worse than both the Vive or Rift due to the high weight and bad balance. I have an iron stomach and basically no issues with motion sickness, but am extremely sensitive to pressure on my head/face, with the Quest 3 default strap causing me headaches after a few minutes of use. And it is still uncomfortable despite lots of strap hacks, which is probably why my thoughts went first to Frame with lower weight and better balance. We are still very far from VR being anywhere as accessible to all, easy to use or comfortable to play as a console while lounging on a couch, but hopefully we are getting closer.