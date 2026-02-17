Omni One VR Treadmill Joins ‘Made for Meta’ Program, Opening Door to Quest Compatibility

Virtuix announced it’s joined the Made for Meta program, which opens the door to bring official Quest compatibility to the company’s Omni One VR treadmill.

Made for Meta is a hardware partnership that certifies that accessories not only work with Meta devices, but also meet the company’s quality standard. Since the 2023 launch of the program, a wide range of Made for Meta accessories have been certified, including bHaptics TactSuit Pro, Logitech MX Link stylus, and Roto VR Explorer Chair.

As the latest member of the program, Virtuix says it plans to make its Omni One VR treadmill compatible with Quest headsets and games, effectively broadening Omni One’s reach to the world’s largest XR user base.

Official Quest support will be a first for Omni One. Before joining Made for Meta, the VR treadmill supported PC VR headsets through its ‘Core’ device, priced at $2,600, as well as a custom Pico 4 Enterprise Ultra headset through its ‘Complete’ system, priced at $3,500.

“Joining the Made for Meta program expands our addressable market to millions of active Quest users who already own and love their VR headset and games library,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “We look forward to collaborating with Meta as we continue to scale our consumer business and bring our immersive, full-body gaming experience to a mass audience.”

Speaking to Road to VR, Goetgeluk says Omni One won’t support all Quest games, however the company plans to make “a large number of games compatible,” which will include tight integration with the Omni One SDK. Goetgeluk says we’ll learn more about product and compatibility at a later date.

This follows the VR treadmill creator’s recent stock market debut on the Global Market tier of the Nasdaq, which came alongside an additional $11 million investment from Chicago Venture Partners, with an additional $50 million equity line of credit that the company says it will use to scale sales of Omni One.