Pico Unveils OS 6, Teases MicroOLED ‘Project Swan’ XR Headset Ahead of GDC 2026

By
Scott Hayden
-
7

Pico today unveiled Pico OS 6, something the ByteDance-owned company calls its “most significant operating system update to date.” Additionally, the company teased a few new bits of info about its upcoming ‘Project Swan’ XR headset ahead of its “live demo” GDC 2026 session next week.

Project Swan is Pico’s next flagship headset, slated to launch globally sometime in “late 2026,” the company says. While there’s no price or finalized hardware specs yet beyond the list of features below, the company just showed off the operating system that will run Project Swan, Pico OS 6.

But first, a recap of Project Swan’s features:

  • Display type: MicroOLED
  • Pixel density: approaching 4,000 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Pixel per degree: Average ~40 pixels per degree (PPD), center sweet spot exceeding 45 PPD
  • Dual-chip architecture: custom XR silicon for perception and imaging (claimed ~12 ms perception latency) and separate flagship SoC with “more than 2× CPU and GPU performance vs XR2 Gen 2”

Additionally, Pico announced it’s has launching a ‘Global Early Access Program’ at picoxr.com which will allow hand-picked users an opportunity to test of Project Swan and Pico OS 6.

That said, there’s still a lot to learn about Project Swan, although Pico offered a decidedly more detailed look at its OS 6 update, including a new system layer called ‘Spatial Engine’.

Pico says Spatial Engine is “designed to make different types of digital content work together more naturally,” which will allow standard Android apps to run directly within immersive environments, rather than appearing as separate layers.

Image courtesy Pico Interactive

“This means users can work with tools such as spreadsheets or design software while remaining fully engaged in a 3D space,” Pico says in a press statement. “For developers, the update provides a more consistent foundation for building experiences that blend familiar apps with immersive interactions in a smooth, responsive way.”

Users can also position multiple app windows around them using a 360-degree interface, which Pico calls ‘PanoScreen’, enabling multitasking within mixed reality, with input options including hand gestures, controllers, and keyboard and mouse.

We’re sure to learn more at Pico’s GDC 2026 developer session, which will also likely go deeper into Pico’s new Spatial SDK (‘Kotlin’) and UI system, which the company says simplifies design with component-based APIs and unified runtime adaptation.

Pico says its GDC 2026 it will al;so provide “an overview of Project Swan’s graphics performance, multimodal interaction system, and developer toolchain, as well as practical guidance on bringing existing apps or games into spatial computing workflows,” in addition to “concrete examples and live demos.”

In any case, we’ll be watching out when GDC kicks off next week, taking place March 9th – 13th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Christian Schildwaechter

    The Pico Spatial SDK isn't called Kotlin, it is "built around Kotlin and declarative UI". Kotlin is a programming language that integrates well with Java/JVM, and has been Google's preferred language for developing Android Apps since 2019.

  • Tech

    140 FOV + high resolution OLED is needed. Wireless Wifi 7, of course with controllers like Quest 3 + Steam VR access = success.

    • Rudl Za Vedno

      Not if it costs $2000+ which it most likely will.

      • patfish

        it will cost $2000+

    • kraeuterbutter

      there is no 140FOV with current microOLEDs..
      OLEDs – without the Micro – has and had always Mura

      so.. i would say:
      110FOV -> happy
      BRIGTH MicroOLED (because pancake eats up lot of light)
      so hopefully no MotionBlur (problem the Apple Vison Pro has)

      the rest as you said

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Controllers will probably be the current Ultra controllers, and they already said PCVR and current library will work, so SteamLink will work from release. No word on eyetracking, but I'll bet it'll have it, otherwise it's doa anyway.

  • XRC

    Are Pico now welcome in the USA? (Regards recent Bytedance deal with trump administration)