Pimax Dream Air Begins Shipping in “small batches” With Temporary Headstrap

By
Scott Hayden
-
11

After multiple delays, Pimax has finally begun shipping its next PC VR headset, albeit in “small batches,” which arrive with a fabric headstrap—something of a temporary solution until the company can ship out its official headstrap.

The News

Dream Air is Pimax’s first thin and light PC VR headset, which is set to arrive with Sony’s high-end micro-OLED panels, packing in a 13.6MP (3,840 × 3,552) per-eye resolution.

Now, Pimax told Road to VR that it actually began shipping Dream Air in “small batches” before the end of the year for the purposes of external beta testing.

While official shipments are set to kick off sometime this month, a few users have already received Dream Air with what Jaap Grolleman, Pimax’s Head of Communications, describes as a stopgap measure to get the first units out the door.

“We’re still working on the final backstrap, but we don’t want to make that a showstopper to start shipping and start collecting feedback on the headset,” Grolleman said in a recent video.

Pimax Dream Air 2D Strap | Image courtesy Pimax

Those early batches of Pimax Dream Air are shipping with what the company calls its “2D headstrap”, as it’s made out of fabric, with Grolleman noting that it’s “perfectly fine to use, even in long sessions as it hugs your head from behind and slightly above.”

A “3D headstrap”—more of an Apple Vision Pro-inspired knit affair—is said to arrive later to who initially received the 2D strap with their order.

Pimax hasn’t provided info on when the 3D strap will arrive, or when the company will cut off shipments including the 2D strap.

Pimax Dream Air 3D Strap | Image courtesy Pimax

Notably, Pimax says it’s also developing a “hard backstrap,” which includes off-ear audio, which will be available sometime after Dream Air begins its wider rollout.

As for Dream Air SE—the cheaper variant which uses 6.5MP (2,560 × 2,560) per-eye displays—Pimax says small batches will begin shipping out in February 2026.

Pimax initially announced Dream Air in December 2024, as it hoped to enter the emergent thin and light PC VR headset segment, which includes entries such as Bigscreen Beyond and Shiftall MaganeX Superlight 8K. The headset however suffered a number of delays following its planned May 2025 launch.

SEE ALSO
Quest 3 Passes a Critical Milestone as the Most-used VR Headset on Steam

My Take

If you’ve been following Pimax, you already know this is how they operate: official announcements and initial shipping dates feel more like walking into a brainstorming session, as the company often changes designs, specs, and release windows multiple times before official release. Along the way, the company usually tends to announce other devices, making the reporting process more like taking apart a watch to see what time it is.

On the face of it, you might think that’s fairly amateurish behavior, but Pimax has proven to do what few companies can: publicly iterate with the expectation that it will eventually deliver.

It’s been that way ever since the company funded its original 2017 Pimax “4K” headset via Kickstarter—back when Pimax announced it was releasing the first consumer-oriented wide-FOV PC VR headset alongside a bevy of modular accessories. Some of those never came, and some arrived two years later.

Okay, maybe that was amateurish, but the company is still here, and still serving up competitive hardware, which says something.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Arno van Wingerde

    Pimax initially announced Dream Air last December…
    You wish! December 2024. Hint: it is 2026 now…

    • foamreality

      When did they announce the 12k thats still not been released or even talked about despite telling others they could trade in by end of that year if they purchased another new headset then? Absolute scammers. Also you need a subscription/online verification test now to use their headsets , so if the company goes bust or decides not to support your headset its unusable, they can also block you from selling it on.

  • NL_VR

    Is this a headset you can connect wireless to your pc ?

    • XRC

      It's a tethered display port headset, pushing a lot of pixels there

      • polysix

        It's not about the pixels (Play For Dream MR does the same res wirelessly), just the design standalone vs lightweight DP (I prefer the cable and small size have NO use for standalone trash and having had wireless PCVR it ain't all that when you have to constant recharge it – quest pro – and jump through hoops to connect it and trouble shoot + artifacts/compression).

    • polysix

      You want microOLED wireless you have to look at Play For Dream MR, Apple Vision Pro (with hacky software for PC), Galaxy XR… all of them not worth it. Display port still rules and keeps the headsets much smaller and lighter.

      • NL_VR

        yes i know i just wondered if this was another wireless headset. i only interested in wireless supported headsets

  • Just Pimax being Pimax

  • polysix

    Now if only someone who makes quality hardware/software were making these it would be pretty awesome. I can't in all honesty ever spend ANY amount of cash on pimax, let alone 2k. MeganeX II would get my money more likely but it needs a V3 with eye tracking and better lenses. Dream Air good on paper but woeful tracking/sofware/quality control from Pimax as per = no go.

    Sony releasing something like this would get my cash.

  • foamreality

    What a joke. Always half a**ing every single time they release a new headset. And how hard can it be to design a head-strap after all these years of experience making headsets.

  • foamreality

    BigScreen need to do a Beyond3 with good binocular overlap and better lenses I'd buy. So many have poor BO – its a deal breakers for immersion.