‘Resident Evil Requiem’ Already Has a VR Mod, But You Should Probably Wait

Resident Evil Requiem (2026) hasn’t been out for more than a week, and there’s already a basic PC VR mod waiting in the wings.

While Capcom may have “no plans” for VR support, VR modder ‘Praydog’ has released a Resident Evil Requiem mod that lets you play the entire game with a PC VR headset— albeit with a few caveats.

While Praydog’s REFramework supports motion controllers across a host of Resident Evil games, the VR mod for Requiem is still a gamepad-only experience for now. Notably, early players, such as YouTuber ‘Beardo Benjo‘, liken it to a “first pass.”

Praydog has developed their mod suite to work with all games running on the RE Engine, so it’s likely the Requiem mod will see a fair amount of tweaking in the coming days. It’s still probably best to wait if you plan on playing it from start to finish in VR though.

It’s pretty basic for now, essentially only allowing you to play in first-person VR without much more VR-native considerations made, including menus, motion controls, or immersive affordances for cutscenes. Provided Praydog smooths out those issues, like they did with Resident Evil Village (2021) and Resident Evil 7 (2017), it stands to become the most immersive RE game to date.

In the meantime, you can nab the mod for free over on Praydog’s RE Framework GitHub and following along with all of the nightly updates too. Additionally, you can support Praydog via their Patreon page.

Check out the VR mod in action, courtesy Beardo Benjo: