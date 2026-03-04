‘Resident Evil Requiem’ Already Has a VR Mod, But You Should Probably Wait

Resident Evil Requiem (2026) hasn’t been out for more than a week, and there’s already a basic PC VR mod waiting in the wings.

While Capcom may have “no plans” for VR support, VR modder ‘Praydog’ has released a Resident Evil Requiem mod that lets you play the entire game with a PC VR headset— albeit with a few caveats.

While Praydog’s REFramework supports motion controllers across a host of Resident Evil games, the VR mod for Requiem is still a gamepad-only experience for now. Notably, early players, such as YouTuber ‘Beardo Benjo‘, liken it to a “first pass.”

Praydog has developed their mod suite to work with all games running on the RE Engine, so it’s likely the Requiem mod will see a fair amount of tweaking in the coming days. It’s still probably best to wait if you plan on playing it from start to finish in VR though.

It’s pretty basic for now, essentially only allowing you to play in first-person VR without much more VR-native considerations made, including menus, motion controls, or immersive affordances for cutscenes. Provided Praydog smooths out those issues, like they did with Resident Evil Village (2021) and Resident Evil 7 (2017), it stands to become the most immersive RE game to date.

In the meantime, you can nab the mod for free over on Praydog’s RE Framework GitHub and following along with all of the nightly updates too. Additionally, you can support Praydog via their Patreon page.

Check out the VR mod in action, courtesy Beardo Benjo:

  • Nothing to see here

    If Meta really wants VR headsets to become super popular, as in people stop using flat monitors to play video games, it should become a major supporter of VR modding to the point that it becomes automatic for most games. The biggest single thing Meta could do today is to back up VR mods with a well funded legal team that will challenge DMCA takedowns of mods that don't actually change the games and even defend the ones that do with new legislation that makes it legal. Combine this with support for Playstation and Xbox controllers rather than lame VR gestures for converted flat screen video games and it may have to ramp up headset production.

    • brandon9271

      If they did for VR what Nvidia did with "3D Vision" it might actually make a difference. However, it seems to me that a lot of people just aren't interested in VR. Half Life Alyx is amazing and yet idiots actually wanted to play it with a non VR mod. It boggles my mind. It would be like people wanting to play Beat Saber with a keyboard or something

    • Max-Dmg

      That would be far too sensible for fb.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      That would maybe make sense for Valve, but none at all for Meta who got into VR not to make PCVR HMDs super popular, but to grow a huge user base purchasing digital goods through Meta's store. It makes even less sense now that they have given up on VR for growing said user base, and try to achieve the same with smartglasses and Horizon Worlds on phones instead.

      Valve would actually have something to gain from more VR mods being available, as they'd still sell the games. They already have the Steam Workshop for distributing mods and user generated content, and created Steam Input that allows customized per game controller mapping, so you can just bind gamepad input to whatever you need.

      The Frame controllers will offer input parity with gamepads, offering what you are looking for, and the new Steam Controller for Steam Machine will include IR LEDs, so it can be 6DoF tracked by Frame similar to how the PS4 DualShock could be tracked on PCVR1, used for 6DoF use in games like Moss.

      And Frame with eye tracking for ETFR and foveated streaming might prove to be a pretty great option for running performance hungry VR mods esp. when paired with the (technically rather weak) Steam Machine, simply because of all the foveation allowing for performance gains and SteamOS allowing for adding a lot of hacks not possible on Windows. Valve also has a proven record of being quite defensive when it comes to their users' rights being harmed, so if you replace "Meta" with "Valve" in your post, you are getting pretty close to reality.

  • brandon9271

    It's so weird to me that "hobbyist" programmer and modders do something major publishers refuse to do.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      A few years ago Microsoft said that for them to consider a game worth developing, it has to have the potential to sell at least 10 million copies. Does that answer your question?

      • brandon9271

        Yeah but what about adding VR modes to existing games?

        • Leisure Suit Barry

          No money in it!

          There are tons of games that had VR modes added to them and guess what, there was no money in it!

          • ZarathustraDK

            Meanwhile Skyrim and Neverwinter Nights get re-released in the new 57th Definitive Mega Ultra Cornholio Edition Redux edition, adding nothing but 10 extra polygons to character-models, 2 community mods and the Sword of I Was There (which isn't better than other items it just looks different).

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      Because there is no money in it

      The 'hobbyist' people you speak of have probably nothing better to do with their lives/have OCD

      • dextrovix

        "…nothing better to do with their lives' is disingenuous to modders. I'd say that moniker is better applied to certain commenters on here…