Rokid, the China and US-based AR startup, launched a Kickstarter campaign last week for Rokid Glasses, frontrunning the competition with a pair of smart glasses housing green monochrome displays. Now, the crowdfunding campaign has surpasses $1 million, doubling the amount it garnered within its first 24 hours.

If Rokid Glases’ recent performance on Kickstarter is anything to go by, there’s going to be an unmistakable demand for smart glasses that offer more than an ‘audio-only’ experience, like you get with Ray-Ban Meta and the recently launched Oakley Meta HSTN glasses. Google is planning them, and Meta is rumored to have their own in the works.

Now, less than a week since its launch on Kickstarter, the display-clad smart glasses have topped $8.7 million Hong Kong dollars (~$1.2 million USD). And there’s still 38 days to go in the campaign, leaving plenty of room to run until close on October 10th.

You can catch all of the specs and features here, although here’s the short of it: Rokid Glasses run a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 and NXP’s RT600, which drive its dual green micro-LED displays, which Rokid says can deliver 1500 nits of brightness—all at 49g and a formfactor that’s impressively normal.

Onboard is a single 12MP camera sensor, which features a 109° field of view, low-light HDR and digital video stabilization. Multiple formats will be available, letting you shoot up to 1200p photos and 2,400 × 1,800 video.

Relying on both ChatGPT and an internal LLM for queries and live text and voice translation, the glasses also promise things like turn-by-turn directions, music playback and voice calls through dual AAC speakers. Again, that’s abridged version. You can learn more about battery, photo and video quality, and early hands-ons here.

And now that the campaign has surpassed $1 million, all backers will also get a free Charging Case, valued at $99. That said, the lowest funding tier ($479) is already gone, leaving the next cheapest tier at $549, which already comes with the Charging Case in addition to a magnetic Prescription Frame so you can fit in your prescription.

In the meantime, we’ll be following the Rokid Glasses Kickstarter as it makes headway until its October 10th close.