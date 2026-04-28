Samsung’s First Smart Glasses Reportedly Just Leaked, Including Images & Specs

Images and specs for Samsung’s upcoming smart glasses have reportedly leaked, showing off what could be the South Korean tech giant’s answer to Ray-Ban Meta.

The images, which were obtained by Android Headlines, don’t appear to be leaked marketing images as such, but rather “based on real-life pictures of a testing unit of these smart glasses,” Android Headlines says—ostensibly done to obscure the leak’s source.

The report also included a brief spec sheet for the company’s first smart glasses, which, much like Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, don’t include a display of any kind.

Samsung ‘Galaxy Glasses’ Specs (reported)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Battery 155mAh Camera 12MP Sony IMX681 Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3 Weight ~50g Audio Directional speakers; bone-conduction tech in patents Lenses Photochromic transition lenses Platform Android XR with Gemini AI

While we’re still waiting for the full reveal, which could come in July for Samsung’s next Unpacked product showcase, it seems Samsung isn’t breaking any molds here as it appears to offering up a very Ray-Ban Meta-inspired design and spec sheet.

Granted, the reported spec sheet above is far from comprehensive—it doesn’t include information on photo/video capture resolution, frame rate, expected battery life, charging case, or even the onboard mic array.

Still, provided the specs are authentic, it will be packing (the same or similar) 12MP camera sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chipset (very likely also Gen 1), and a battery close to Ray-Ban Meta’s.

A notable inclusion are also photochromic transition lenses, which are optional paid add-ons for all of Ray-Ban Meta’s frame styles, which include Wayfarer, Skyler, Headliner, Blayzer and Scriber models.

Going by Android Headline’s images, one big difference appears to be the unit’s more prominent camera bumps—a possible stylistic choice so people nearby can more easily tell the user is essentially wearing camera glasses.

Notably, Meta is currently facing a class action lawsuit in the US over privacy concerns tied to its Ray-Ban smart glasses, as it’s been accused of sending private camera footage to an offshore subcontractor for manual review in effort to train its AI models.

Android Headlines also echoed rumors that Samsung’s smart glasses will be priced somewhere between $379 and $499, which happens to be Ray-Ban Meta’s exact price range for the models mentioned above (without optional add-ons).

While many are calling the device ‘Galaxy Glasses’, there is currently no indication this will be the final naming scheme, despite previous trademarks for the name filed in 2023.

That said, Samsung’s smart glasses won’t be only pair running Google’s Android XR operating system. Google announced last year it’s working with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to create multiple models for release sometime this year, some of which may include displays.

Gucci parent company Kering also recently announced it’s working with Google to create Gucci-branded smart glasses, ostensibly also running Android XR.

This follows a recent report that Samsung is currently working on its second pair of smart glasses, which similar to Meta Ray-Ban Display, which was released last year in the US for $800.

Code named ‘Haean’, unconfirmed rumors suggest the display-clad Samsung glasses will arrive sometime in 2027, and be priced somewhere between $600 and $900.