Want to know how Valve’s newly announced Steam Frame standalone headset stacks up against the competition? Read on to find out.

Steam Frame is a lot like Steam Deck; it can play pretty much all of Steam’s game library out of the box, which includes flatscreen content based on x86 architecture—basically everything on Steam—and also now PC VR games. That means you can download modern flatscreen and VR titles and play on-the-go, no wires or PC needed. More on that below.

Primarily though, Valve says it’s designed to stream PC VR games wirelessly, which it does through a Wi-Fi 6E dongle you plug straight into your computer (or the newly announced Steam Machine). Our hands-on with Frame’s streaming quality was promising.

Quest 3 can stream PC VR games too, albeit in a roundabout way that requires you to stream through your home’s Wi-Fi router, which can cause some bottlenecks since the video stream needs to go from your PC, to the router, and then to the headset. Valve’s solution cuts out that middle man.

The big difference though is in power and game compatibility. While both Quest 3 and Frame feature ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon processors (Frame’s is more powerful), only Frame can natively play x86 Windows and Linux content thanks to its built-in compatibility layer.

Quest 3 can only natively play games compiled for ARM—albeit from a massive library, all of which are certified to work on the headset. The same can’t be said about Frame just yet.

Valve is distributing Frame dev kits ahead of Frame’s 2026 launch to make sure PC VR studios can optimize; we expect the company to also have some sort of badging system similar to Steam Deck too so users know what works great, okay, or not at all. That said, Valve isn’t stopping you from trying to download and play anything (x86) available on Steam.

Another big difference is the hackability of Frame. The headset natively run SteamOS, although you can technically install any OS on it you want (or realistically can), since it’s an open platform and gives you direct access to Linux for all of your hacking needs. That’s something you definitely can’t do with Quest’s Horizon OS due to its locked bootloader (i.e. no root access).

Valve is so confident in Frame’s SteamOS that the company tells Road to VR the operating system “would be great for other [VR] devices.”

What’s more, Frame also has a user accessible expansion gen4 PCIe port, which supports up to two 2.5 Gbps cameras… or anything you can think of. Additionally, Frame sports an microSD card slot for up to 2TB of additional storage—both of them clear wins for makers and gamers looking to expand Frame out of the box.

Steam Frame could also promise better comfort over Quest 3, although the jury is still out. The headset features a front ‘core’ component, including the displays and optics, which weighs in at only 190g, putting the bulk of the remaining 245g in the total 435g package to the headstrap, which features a rear-mounted battery (21.6 Wh lithium ion). The default config shipped in the box (above) notably lacks a top strap though, which Valve is selling as an optional add-on later to go along with Knuckles-style controller straps (below).

Where things even out somewhat (at least on paper) is the headsets’ displays. Quest 3 serves up a 2,064 × 2,208 per-eye LCD, while Frame has a 2,160 × 2,160 per-eye LCD. Both are clocked up to a refresh rate of 72-120Hz, although Frame is said to allow up to 144Hz in an experimental mode.

Still, Frame does let down in the passthrough department; it only has monochrome passthrough, harkening back to the Quest 2 days—an odd (and probably cost-saving) decision by the company. On the other hand, Quest 3 offers a full-color passthrough, which is undoubtedly the better way to not only checking on your surroundings occasionally while immersed in VR, but also play games on a giant screen in your living room.

It’s undoubtedly early days, but Frame could be a very compelling package over Quest 3. Besides the raw spec sheet (seen below), a big missing piece in the equation though is still price and release date. Valve says we’re sure to learn more on that front in “early 2026,” which they say could come somewhere below Valve Index, which is priced ‘all-in’ at $1,000.

In the meantime, you can read our deep dive review of Quest 3 and our hands-on with Steam Frame for more info.

Specs: Steam Frame vs. Quest 3