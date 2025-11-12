Valve announced Steam Frame today, but what’s the difference between the company’s first VR headset, Valve Index? Read on to find out.
Index is a tethered PC VR headset that uses the company’s SteamVR tracking standard, requiring laser-emitting basestations that the headset and Index controllers use to localize spatially for room-scale gameplay. You also need a VR-ready PC, since it’s not a standalone device.
When it was launched in 2019, there were a few VR headsets on the market that made use of optical tracking, sometimes called ‘inside-out’ tracking, like Rift S, Windows Mixed Reality, and the original Quest—which weren’t as precise as SteamVR’s decidedly more cumbersome tracking standard. If you were primarily a PC VR gamer looking for the best all-around headset at the time though, Index was a no-brainer.
But PC VR headsets are lighter now, and the ‘no-brainer’ award for users in the SteamVR tracking ecosystem has moved on to slim and light PC VR headsets—like Bigscreen Beyond 2, which supports the full gamut of SteamVR tracking devices, like Tundra trackers, Index controllers (aka ‘Knuckles’) and more.
Early next year though, there will be a new headset in town: Steam Frame. Like Index, Steam Frame can play PC VR games, although you can ditch the basestations and two-meter tether, because Valve’s latest and greatest uses optical tracking and comes packed with a Wi-Fi 6E dongle in the box, which plugs into your computer for directly streaming Steam games (VR or otherwise). That means you’ll be sacrificing those hard-earned SteamVR tracking accessories, but maybe going fully wireless will be worth it.
Since it’s a standalone sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 (released in 2023) running SteamOS, you can actually directly download flatscreen and PC VR games to play natively. No wires, PC, or anything else required. While not all PC VR games played natively are guaranteed to work well out of the box, Valve seems to have a plan.
Valve says flatscreen games should play on Frame just fine, although more demanding PC VR games will need to be optimized by developers first: exactly why the company is first releasing dev kits to studios. We also expect to see some sort of badging system on Steam in the future (à la Steam Deck) that lets you know when natively downloaded PC VR titles run great, okay, or not at all. Whatever the case, Valve isn’t stopping you from trying.
But because dev kits are only now just heading out the door, that means price and release info is still MIA, due to come in “early 2026,” Valve says. In the meantime though, you can have a look at just what Valve has cooked up for its long-awaited first standalone VR headset in our hands-on with Frame—which handily beats Index in nearly every measurable category.
Nearly. While Frame’s 2,160 × 2,160 per-eye LCDs and pancake lenses beat Index’s 1,440 × 1, 600 per-eye LCDs and Fresnel lenses by a long shot, Frame’s monochrome passthrough definitely feels last (last) gen over the full-color passthrough on Index.
Hackers may be able to remedy that by jacking into the gen 4 PCIe slot in the user-accessible port, which supports up to two 2.5Gbps camera sensors. Like Index’s ‘frunk’ USB port, Valve isn’t making anything first-party for the PCIe slot, which is a bummer. Whatever the case, gen 4 PCIe certainly has more bandwidth than the ol’ frunkster.
Steam Frame vs. Valve Index Specs
|Steam Frame
|Valve Index
|Base Retail Price
|Expected lower than Index (TBD early 2026)
|
$1,000 (headset, controllers, 2 SteamVR basestations) Gaming PC required.
|Weight
|190g core, 435g (with headstrap, incl. facial interface, audio, rear battery)
|
809g (with headstrap)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 (SM8650), 8 core CPU ARM processor (4nm)
|N/A
|RAM
|16GB Unified LPDDR5 RAM
|N/A
|Operating System
|SteamOS
|
No native OS. Tethered connection to Windows or Linux PC
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7, 2×2 – Dual 5Ghz/6Ghz streaming for simultaneous VR and Wi-Fi
|N/A
|Storage
|256GB / 1TB UFS storage options
|N/A
|Expanded Storage
|microSD card slot for extended storage
|N/A
|Optics
|Pancake optics
|
Dual-element canted Fresnel lenses
|Display
|2,160 × 2,160 LCD (per eye), 72-120Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)
|
1,440 × 1, 600 LCD (per eye), 144Hz refresh rate
|FOV
|up to 110 degrees
|
108 degrees horizontal, 104 degrees vertical
|Tracking
|4x outward facing monochrome cameras for controller & headset tracking
|
SteamVR 2.0 basestations for controller & headset tracking
|Dark Environment Tracking
|Outward IR illuminator for dark environments
|
Basestations allow for tracking without ambient light
|Passthrough
|Monochrome dual camera passthrough (1,280 × 1,024 resolution)
|
Color dual camera passthrough (960 × 960 resolution)
|Eye-tracking
|2x interior cameras for eye tracking
|N/A
|Rendering enhancements
|Eye-tracking drives video stream, sending highest resolution to where you’re looking
|
Resolution scaling possible via SteamVR
|Other
|Wireless Adapter included, Wi-Fi 6E (6Ghz)
|
Third-party devices available for wireless streaming
|Audio
|Dual speaker drivers (per ear), integrated into headstrap
|
Dual speaker drivers (per ear), integrated into headstrap
|Mic
|Dual microphone array
|
Dual microphone array
|Port
|USB-C
|
DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0
|Expansion Port
|User accessible expansion port – (2x 2.5Gbps camera interface / gen4 PCIe)
|
Faceplate ‘frunk’ expansion port: USB 3.0 Type-A
|Battery
|21.6 Wh Li-On Battery
|N/A
