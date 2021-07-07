Bit Planet Games, the developer behind Ultrawings (2017), has teased a few clips of the upcoming standalone sequel to the open world flight game.

The original Ultrawings offers up multiple aircraft to fly around in, and a variety of missions across its island-themed world. It’s been available across all major VR headsets, including Oculus Quest, PC VR headsets, and PSVR.

The studio isn’t saying much about Ultrawings 2 for now, however it released two clips of the game in action and sprinkled some info across its various social channels. Here are the clips:

A sneak peak. pic.twitter.com/jLXoy757wR — Bit Planet Games (@BitPlanetGames) March 6, 2021

Taking to Reddit recently, Bit Planet describes the game:

Imagine the first game with a much larger world, increased graphic quality, and a healthy dose of combat. That’s just SOME of the improvements we’re making to our next game. Lots more will be revealed over the next couple of months

There’s still precious little information out there for now, however Bit Planet says it’s supporting SteamVR headsets and the Quest platform, and will also feature HOTAS support. The studio hasn’t mentioned a release date yet.

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eyes on the studio’s Twitter and YouTube channel for more info.