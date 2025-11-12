Steam Frame has finally been revealed and promises to let players access most of their Steam library (be it VR or otherwise) right from the headset. Unfortunately, that won’t include any new VR content from Valve, the company has confirmed.

During a recent interview with Valve, the company confirmed that it has no first-party VR content in the works, for the headset’s launch or otherwise. When asked if the company had any VR content in development, a member of the Steam Frame team responded with a simple and definitive “no.”

The statement puts an end to rumors that had been swirling since at least 2020, which asserted that an asymmetric ‘PC vs. VR’ game in the Half-Life universe was in development. It’s unclear if the rumors were correct and the game has since been cancelled, or if no such project was in development in the first place.

Valve’s first full-fledged VR game, Half-Life: Alyx, launched within a year of the release of Index, the company’s first VR headset. And even though Alyx wasn’t launched at the same time as the headset, Valve had publicly confirmed that a “flagship VR game” was in development even before Index was shipped.

This time around, the company has been pretty clear that users should not expect any new VR content from Valve at the launch of Steam Frame or anytime soon after.