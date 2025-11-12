It’s been multiple years coming, but Valve has finally unveiled Steam Frame, a standalone VR headset capable of streaming flatscreen and PC VR games wirelessly, and playing them natively thanks to its onboard Snadragon SoC. But before you pull out your wallets, Valve is shipping out developer kits first.

Steam Frame doesn’t have a price or release date yet, although Valve says we’ll learn more in “early 2026.” In the meantime, the company is shipping out developer kits to studios looking to optimize their games to work with the new device, which packs a Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 chipset capable of running Steam games natively.

The caveat: while you can technically download and play any x86 game (VR or otherwise), a lot of modern PC VR titles are resource intensive. Realistically, individual developers will still need to optimize their games so they can work comfortably on Frame. That, and the supplied controllers doesn’t offer your traditional VR button layout, instead putting it at input parity with Steam Deck and the new Steam Controller.

Valve hasn’t said as much, but this also could mean a ‘Frame Compatible’ badge is coming to Steam games soon that have been confirmed to work at some minimal threshold, similar to how it handles Steam Deck compatibility. In turn, this may force some developers to crunch down their PC VR games more into a compute envelope similar to Quest 3 games.

That said, Valve maintains Frame is primarily designed to stream games from a host PC, or the recently unveiled Steam Machine, which will serve up the highest quality experience thanks to an included Wi-Fi 6E dongle that comes along with the headset.