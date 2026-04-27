VITURE’s Widest Field-of-view XR Glasses are Now Available at Amazon & Best Buy

XR glasses maker VITURE announced the launch of VITURE Beast, its third-gen flagship XR glasses that release today, priced at $549.

Targeting casual content consumption and productivity, the Beast offers up a 3DOF-tracked virtual screen estimated to be 174 inches when viewed at 4 meters, which connects via USB-C to PCs, phones and portable game consoles, like Steam Deck or ROG Ally.

Similar to Viture’s previously released Luma series, the Beast sports bird bath-style optics, however offers a 57-degree field-of-view (FOV) stereoscopic Sony displays rated at 1,250 nits brightness, making for the company’s brightest optics and widest FOV to date.

Viture says Beast is the company’s first flagship model to feature built-in VisionPair screen customization, 3DOF audio, and dynamic 9-level electrochromic tint controls, all of which is housed in a full-metal aluminum-magnesium frame.

It also sports a single front-facing RGB camera for taking video and photos, which the company says will be updated via software to allow for 6DOF tracking, as well built-in Harman audio, and microphone.

Notably, its VisionPair screen customization allows you to spatially anchor a virtual screen to a specific point in your view, smoothly follow your view, and an ultra-wide mode that creates a panoramic display for multi-window productivity.

Viture Beast is available starting today on Amazon, bestbuy.com, and viture.com, priced at $549. It’s being offered in two sizes to account for individual interpupillary distances (IPD), a regular model for 64.0±6.0 mm and large for 68.0±6.0 mm.

Note: Check out how to easily measure your IPD with an iPhone here. There’s also a pretty easy manual way if you have a ruler and mirror, which gives you good idea without having to take a trip to the optometrist.

This marks the first time Viture Beast is fully available across multiple channels; the company started taking pre-orders in July 2025 and began shipping limited-run early batches in December.

Viture also provided a comparison sheet between leading competitors XREAL One Pro and RayNeo Air 4 Pro, seen below: