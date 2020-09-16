‘The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners’ to Release on Quest Next Month, Trailer Here

At Facebook’s Connect keynote today, Skydance Interactive announced that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020) is making its way to Oculus Quest next month.

The game is said to arrive on the Quest platform October 13th, or right on time for the launch of Oculus Quest 2.

First released on SteamVR headsets in January, and then on PSVR earlier this summer, the zombie horror-survival game has celebrated its fair share of success over the past year, garnering a ‘Very Positive’ user rating on Steam, a near five star rating on PSVR, and [4.3/5] on the Oculus Store for Rift.

If you haven’t read our spoiler-free review, find out why we gave this horror-survival game a [9/10].

If you’re not looking for a deeper dive though, here’s the short of it: Saints & Sinners delivers a truly unsetting feeling with its engrossing story, physics-based zombie killing, and gritty, immersive atmosphere. There isn’t much in the way of grand narrative choices like in larger open-world RPGs, as the game keeps users hopping around discrete levels scrounging for crafting supplies and completing missions, but you’d be easily fooled into thinking otherwise with this super engaging title that hasn’t bitten off more than it can chew.

Just like with the PC VR and PSVR versions, the Quest port is being developed by Skydance Interactive in partnership with Skybound.