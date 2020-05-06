The Grammy-nominated artist Wiz Khalifa is set to host a concert today, May 6th, and you can watch it live from the comfort of your own Oculus Quest or Go headset via Oculus Venues.

The concert starts this afternoon at 4:00 PM PT (local time here) where Wiz Khalifa will be livestreamed, performing tracks from his recent EP The Saga of Wiz Khalifa.

Among hits such as ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ and ‘See You Again’, Wiz is most well-known for his debut single ‘Black and Yellow’, which nabbed him number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2010.

Make sure to click here to subscribe to the event, and you should get a notification on your phone when it’s about to start.

Oculus Venues is a free social VR viewing platform that hosts live events in a virtual stadium setting. Through Venues, Quest and Go users can watch live content such as sporting events, stand up comedy, and concerts. Rift users are still waiting to see when they’ll be able to get into the fun, although Facebook may very well be waiting for their upcoming Facebook Horizons app to unite the whole Oculus platform under one social VR banner.