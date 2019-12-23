We loved 2019 for its bounty of VR games and emphasis on new hardware, but 2020 is looking to bring a host of big budget titles and polished indies alike that should not only keep us all happily strapped into the headset, but attract a steady flow of new users to VR in the process too.

Here, we take a look at our top anticipated VR titles coming to the full gamut of platforms out there, which includes SteamVR headsets (Rift, Vive, Windows MR, Valve Index, etc), Oculus Quest, and PSVR.

Note: PlayStation 5 is set to arrive for holiday season 2020, which ought to arrive with a bevy of new games for the backwards compatible PSVR. Sony hasn’t announced the second iteration of PSVR yet, so we’re hoping to learn more about awesome PSVR platform games soon.

Half-Life: Alyx

Platform : SteamVR headsets

: SteamVR headsets Developer : Valve

: Valve Release date: March 2020

Studio description: Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival.

Iron Man VR

Platform : PSVR

: PSVR Developer : Camouflaj

: Camouflaj Release date: February 28th, 2020

Studio description: Don the PlayStation VR headset to suit up as the Armored Avenger in an original Iron Man adventure! Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man weapons at your fingertips. Face off against Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles. Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek suit and awesome abilities.

After The Fall

Platform : SteamVR headsets, PSVR

: SteamVR headsets, PSVR Developer : Vertigo Games

: Vertigo Games Release date: 2020

Studio description: Explore the remains of a civilization ground to a halt in an alternate 1980s, craft a range of ranged and melee weapons, and wield devastating powers with real-life movements. Go solo or join up with players worldwide as you face relentless hordes and colossal bosses in a bid to take back the city.

Phantom: Covert Ops

Platform : Rift, Quest

: Rift, Quest Developer : nDreams

: nDreams Release date: 2020

Studio description: Dispatched into hostile wetlands in your tactical kayak, utilise military weapons and equipment to evade and neutralise the enemy threat. Engage your targets lethally or infiltrate unnoticed from the shadows: it’s your mission to execute your way. Phantom: Covert Ops is stealth action redefined.

Lone Echo II

Platform : Rift

: Rift Developer : Ready at Dawn

: Ready at Dawn Release date: Q1 2020

Studio description: Jack and Liv are back in Lone Echo II. Return to the rings of Saturn in this highly-anticipated sequel, to unravel the mysteries of Lone Echo and journey deeper into space – past the very boundaries of time itself.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Platform : Rift

: Rift Developer : Respawn Entertainment

: Respawn Entertainment Release date: 2020

Studio description: Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is an action-packed and incredibly immersive VR experience set in World War II, where you step into the boots of an agent of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in war torn Europe. A deep single-player campaign takes you through historic events on land, air, and sea, sabotaging Nazi bases, subverting enemy plans, aiding the French Resistance, and much, much more.

LOW-FI

Platform : SteamVR headsets

: SteamVR headsets Developer : IRIS VR

: IRIS VR Release date: late 2020

Studio description: You’re the sheriff of cityblock 303, a retro-futuristic cyberpunk slum where the only inhabitants of note are other “low-fi”. Humans too poor to jack into the platform, and rusting old robots that didn’t achieve the intelligence singularity. What you do with your time is up to you. Are you a good cop, hotshot?

Vertigo 2

Platform : SteamVR headsets

: SteamVR headsets Developer : Zach Tsiakalis-Brown, Errol Bucy

: Zach Tsiakalis-Brown, Errol Bucy Publisher : Zulubo Productions

: Zulubo Productions Release date: 2020

Studio description: Vertigo 2 is a single-player VR adventure. Explore the depths of the vast Quantum Reactor as you descend to finish your journey home.

Sniper Elite VR

Platform : SteamVR, PSVR

: SteamVR, PSVR Developer : Rebellion, Just Add Water

: Rebellion, Just Add Water Release date: ‘coming soon’

Studio description: A dedicated VR stealth-action experience from the makers of Battlezone and the BAFTA-nominated Sniper Elite 4, in partnership with Just Add Water. Fight for the Italian Resistance in a daring mission to rid World War 2 Sicily of the Nazi U-boat menace.

Solaris: Offworld Combat

Platform : Rift, Quest, PSVR

: Rift, Quest, PSVR Developer : First Contact Entertainment

: First Contact Entertainment Release date: 2020

Description: Solaris: Offworld Combat is a multiplayer team shooter developed by First Contact Entertainment, the studio behind Firewall Zero Hour (2018). The studio is still extremely tight-lipped, having only revealed the trailer above.

Firmament

Platform : SteamVR headsets, PSVR, PC, PS4

: SteamVR headsets, PSVR, PC, PS4 Developer : Cyan Worlds

: Cyan Worlds Release date: July 2020

Studio description: Firmament is a resplendent fantastic steampunk journey — a monumental voyage through diverse and curious realms with the ever-present assistance of a helpful clockwork adjunct, and the deep and moving instruction and emotional chronicles of an ethereal mentor.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Platform : SteamVR headsets, PSVR

: SteamVR headsets, PSVR Developer : Skydance Interactive

: Skydance Interactive Release date: January 23rd, 2020

Studio description: Saints & Sinners is a game unlike any other in The Walking Dead universe. Every challenge you face and decision you make is driven by YOU. Fight the undead, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for you and the other survivors. Live The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Platform : SteamVR headsets, PSVR

: SteamVR headsets, PSVR Developer : Survios

: Survios Release date: 2020

Studio description: Fight your fears head-on in The Walking Dead Onslaught, the official VR game of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Experience an all-new exclusive TWD story, defend yourself with real-motion melee and ranged combat, and confront both the horrors and humanity of the apocalypse.

Population: One

Platform : SteamVR, Quest

: SteamVR, Quest Developer : BigBox VR

: BigBox VR Release date: 2020

Description: Population: One is an upcoming battle royale shooter from the studio behind VR indie hit Smashbox Arena (2016). Although it may be late to the table, as its been delayed from its original early 2019 launch window to a vague ‘2020’ release date, we’re still looking forward to what promises to be a capable, clever, and solid battle royale shooter in VR.

Paper Beast

Platform : PSVR

: PSVR Developer : Pixel Reef

: Pixel Reef Release date: Q1 2020

Studio description: Paper Beast is a playful exploration game set in a colorful ecosystem born out of big data. Undertake a virtual journey of discovery through an immersive and poetic gameplay experience.

Have me missed anything important to you? Let us known in the comment section below!