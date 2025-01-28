Gaijin Entertainment, the studio behind War Thunder (2013), announced that its upcoming aerial VR combat game Aces of Thunder is headed to PSVR 2  and PC VR headsets sometime this year.

Announced in 2023, Aces of Thunder was originally supposed to launch in Q4 2024, tapped to bring a host of the world’s most recognizable World War planes to SteamVR and PSVR 2.

So far, Gaijin has shown off not only a wide range of WWII-era planes, but now also a slate of WWI-era planes too.

“Iconic fighters like the Fokker Dr.I, famously flown by the Red Baron himself, or the SPAD S.XIII, the favorite aircraft of René Fonck, Allies’ most decorated ace, will have authentically detailed cockpits, historically accurate weaponry, and realistic flight models, delivering an unparalleled and immersive gameplay experience,” the studio says.

This comes in addition to the roster of WWII planes, including the American P-51 Mustang and P-63 Kingcobra fighters, the German Bf 109 and Fw 190 fighters, the Soviet IL-2 attack aircraft, the British Spitfire fighter and the Japanese A6M3 Zero.

While we don’t know exactly when Aces of Thunder is set to  launch, the studio tells Road to VR it’s now “planned for 2025.” In the meantime, you can wishlist it on Steam and the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.

There’s no pricing info yet, although we’re keeping our eyes on the skies for any and all new details about Aces of Thunder.

