Schell Games and Innersloth announced that flatscreen support is coming to Among Us VR (2022), which means crossplay for VR and PC players.

Additionally, the studios announced the VR game is rebranding to Among Us 3D, bringing a first-person perspective to PC users for the first time.

Schell Games confirmed Among Us 3D will allow PC users to join cross-platform lobbies with VR players across all supported platforms, including Quest, SteamVR, PSVR 2 and Pico headsets.

Notably, Among Us 3D is not compatible with the original Among Us (2018) 2D game, which has remained separate since the initial launch of Among Us VR in November 2022.

“With Among Us 3D, we’re excited to bring the first-person perspective to an even wider audience,” said Ryan Hall, Project Director at Schell Games. “By uniting VR and PC players, we’re opening up even more ways to brutally betray your friends—your whole crew can get in on the fun!”

The rebrand is slated to take effect over the next few months, the studios say, which will include updates rolling out across store pages, websites, and in-game branding.

Among Us 3D is also set to include a new in-game currency, called ‘Stardust’, which will ostensibly allow players to purchase cosmetic items, which the studios say will “support the expansion of the game.”

There’s no launch date yet, although it could be fairly soon, as Among Us 3D will be featured in Steam Next Fest, giving players an exclusive early demo before launch.