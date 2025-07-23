Wooster Games, the studio behind Animal Company, announced earlier this year that its free-to-play Quest title had surpassed one million monthly active users (MAU), putting it on the fast track to becoming the next big social VR phenomenon. Now, the studio reveals it’s vaulted to the fifth highest-grossing Quest games of all time in just a year.

Launched on Quest in early access last July, Animal Company takes Gorilla Tag’s arm-powered locomotion mechanic and mashes it up with the game loop of Lethal Company—hence the name. And it appears to be a winning recipe, offering equal parts horror, mystery, and madcap social interaction.

We’ve been charting its success over the past few months, and watching as Animal Company successively trades back and forth for the top spot on Quest’s highest-earning game chart, competing against Yeeps 2.0, Beat Saber, and Gorilla Tag.

In a recent Meta developer interview, Wooster explains that while monetization came three months following launch, it was only done after strong engagement metrics emerged.

This includes 100 minutes of average daily playtime, 45% 28-day retention, and 1 billion TikTok views, the studio says—creating a critical mass of users to carry the viral sensation yet higher.

Now, the studio says Animal Company has managed to garner “9x paying user growth in 6 months,” putting it as the fifth highest lifetime grossing title on Quest.

At its peak between Christmas and March 2025, the game managed to triple its 145K daily active user (DAU) metric on Quest to 500,000 DAU on Quest, Wooster says.

If you’re looking for the full recap of the game’s history, from game jam to present day, make sure to check out the interview linked above in addition to the five-minute video below.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • If you want more stats, you can find them in the interview I made with them on my blog: "Over the past year, we’ve had over a million active users in the game. We grew really, really fast. Our daily active user peak was about 500,000 daily active users. Our retention is super high as well, I would say. Of course, it varies based on cohorts, but the highest we’ve seen is around 60% on day one, 30% on day seven, and then about 12% on day 30."

      500.000 !?!
      wow, what a number..

      revisiting some of former famous VR-Games over the last years: and often be the only person, dont find any other player for onlinematches

  • ZarathustraDK

    So, a popular live-service game with microtransactions.

    Seems like an opportune time for users to demand an end-of-life plan off of, and for devs to provide to curry favor given the times we live in.