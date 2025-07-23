Wooster Games, the studio behind Animal Company, announced earlier this year that its free-to-play Quest title had surpassed one million monthly active users (MAU), putting it on the fast track to becoming the next big social VR phenomenon. Now, the studio reveals it’s vaulted to the fifth highest-grossing Quest games of all time in just a year.

Launched on Quest in early access last July, Animal Company takes Gorilla Tag’s arm-powered locomotion mechanic and mashes it up with the game loop of Lethal Company—hence the name. And it appears to be a winning recipe, offering equal parts horror, mystery, and madcap social interaction.

We’ve been charting its success over the past few months, and watching as Animal Company successively trades back and forth for the top spot on Quest’s highest-earning game chart, competing against Yeeps 2.0, Beat Saber, and Gorilla Tag.

In a recent Meta developer interview, Wooster explains that while monetization came three months following launch, it was only done after strong engagement metrics emerged.

This includes 100 minutes of average daily playtime, 45% 28-day retention, and 1 billion TikTok views, the studio says—creating a critical mass of users to carry the viral sensation yet higher.

Now, the studio says Animal Company has managed to garner “9x paying user growth in 6 months,” putting it as the fifth highest lifetime grossing title on Quest.

At its peak between Christmas and March 2025, the game managed to triple its 145K daily active user (DAU) metric on Quest to 500,000 DAU on Quest, Wooster says.

If you’re looking for the full recap of the game’s history, from game jam to present day, make sure to check out the interview linked above in addition to the five-minute video below.