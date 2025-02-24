Apple Intelligence, the company’s set of AI tools currently available on iOS and Mac, is coming to Vision Pro in April with the public release of visionOS 2.4. But if you’ve activated developer mode, you can already go hands-on.

As you’d expect, Apple Intelligence is slated to bring all of the latest AI features to Vision Pro, including writing tools, AI-generated images, smart reply messages, natural language search in Photos, AI summaries, and custom emojis—everything we saw released on iOS and Mac since its initial launch October, but potentiated by the fact that Vision Pro heavily relies voice and hand-based text input.

Image courtesy Apple

More specifically, the next Vision Pro update will also include enhancements to Guest User mode, letting users share their Vision Pro with others using a nearby iPhone or iPad, making it easier to guide guests through the experience—helping to relieve the familiar “ok, return to Home, tap that icon—no, the other icon” dance XR users tend to do when showing off their headset.

The 2.4 release also introduces Spatial Gallery, a curated collection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas from artists, filmmakers, and photographers. When it arrives, Spatial Gallery will roll out to users Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, the U.A.E., the UK, and the U.S.

 

Additionally, Vision Pro is getting tighter integration with iOS; when visionOS 2.4 officially drops in April, Vision Pro users will be able to queue app and game downloads, browse spatial content and experiences, and access device info from iPhone with a new Apple Vision Pro iOS app, slated to arrive with the launch of iOS 18.4.

For now, the 2.4 release with Apple Intelligence will only be available in U.S. English, with more features and support for additional languages rolling out throughout the year, Apple says.

While there’s no firm release date yet beyond the April launch window, the company has already released a developer beta of visionOS 2.4. To enroll in developer beta release, simply navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security. Find and enable “Developer Mode”, and restart Vision Pro.

  • WilliamTellit

    This update is potentially great news. I have owned the Apple Vision Pro since it's launch and I still think it's a miracle of technology. I know what people are goning to say… The Quest3 is just as good… Not true at all. While I have great respect for the Quest 3, and it is also a marvelous piece of technology, it is a toy compared to the Apple Vision Pro. With the addition of an over the head strap to the AVP it is taken all the weight problems off. If that's people's main problem, other than the price, that can easily be taken care of on Amazon. And speaking of the price, price a 150 inch OLEDTRUE 3dtelevision, with a surround sound Dolby Atmos spatial sound system and a Mac Pro that you control with your eyes and hands… Add all those numbers up and let me know.

    As I say again… The Apple Vision Pro is a miracle of future technology that you can own today. At least that's how I feel.

    • Arashi

      I love mine it's just such a great piece of tech. But then again from a content POV I'm really waiting for the upcoming (?) release that will enable the Sony controllers. I feel that's just really missing at this point.

      Personally I could care less about AI, really not sure where I'd even want to use if for.