Industry Direct by Quantum Universe Inc. Industry Direct is our program for sponsors who want to speak directly to the Road to VR newsletter audience. Industry Direct posts are written by sponsors with no involvement from the Road to VR editorial team and do not appear in our front-page editorial feed. Industry Direct sponsors help make Road to VR possible.

We’re thrilled to announce that our VR game The ChicKing Dead is officially available in Early Access on the Meta Oculus Store! As a South Korea-based studio, Quantum Universe has poured years of XR development experience into creating this Free-to-Play VR multiplayer experience that fuses arm-based locomotion with tag-style chaos.

Who We Are – Q GAMES

We are Quantum Universe, a VR game development studio headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Our team brings extensive experience across XR technologies—including VR, AR, and MR—from a wide range of past projects. The ChicKing Dead is our first flagship title, designed to blend fun, movement, and madness into one unforgettable VR experience.

What Makes ‘The Chicking Dead’ Special?

Our game embraces the latest VR trend—arm-based locomotion—where players use real-life arm swings to move, jump, and glide. But we’ve taken it a step further—with the ability to dash, boost, and chain movements together, you can dominate the battlefield in true chaotic style. The result? Fast-paced, fluid gameplay that’s thrilling from start to finish.

Zombies vs. Chickens – Tag Meets Survival

Each match begins with 9 players. One randomly becomes the Alpha Zombie, whose mission is to infect the rest—aka the Normal Chickens. Once infected, chickens switch sides and join the zombie team to hunt down remaining survivors.The round ends when all chickens are infected or time runs out. Whether you’re dodging and gliding to survive or strategically infecting others, every match is unpredictable fun.

LOCOROID System – Mobility Meets Strategy

One of our proudest innovations is the LocoRoid system: robotic companions that unlock powerful movement-based skills. Each LocoRoid brings unique abilities—like targeted dashes or vertical launches—that add customization and tactical depth to every round. Choose the LocoRoid that fits your playstyle and dominate the game your way.

Progression, Cosmetics & Customization

In Early Access, players can level up and earn Coins and Feathers, which can be exchanged for hilarious, stylish, or downright absurd cosmetics—from egg hats to full costumes. Whether you play as a survivor or zombie, your gameplay earns you rewards. It’s all about playing your way—and looking great while doing it.

Now Live – Early Access Celebration Events!

To celebrate our Early Access launch, we’re running a series of special in-game events! From login challenges to holiday-themed cosmetics (including limited-time rewards), players can earn exclusive items just by joining the fun. All event details and updates are available through our official Discord server, come to join us and be part of the chaos!

Exciting Updates and Future Plans

Looking Ahead We’re just getting started. After the Early Access launch, we’ll be using community feedback to refine and expand the game. We plan to introduce leaderboards, seasonal events, and competitive league play as part of our ongoing development. Our goal is to create not just a game, but a vibrant player-driven community.

As our debut VR title, The ChicKing Dead represents our commitment to fun, experimentation, and innovation in virtual reality. We can’t wait for players to experience the madness, the mayhem, and the magic of being a chicken in a zombie apocalypse.

Don’t miss out – meet The Chicking Dead now on Meta Oculus Store!