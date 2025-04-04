Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is getting a special VR version soon, coming exclusively to Quest 3 and 3S next week.

Developed by Playside Studios in partnership with Meta, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – VR is coming to Quest on April 10th, bringing both solo play and online multiplayer with other Quest 3 users.

Like in the PC and console version of the game, your goal is to guide your nation through history, choosing a leader and either allying yourself or battling it out against the other world powers.

If you’ve never played any version of Civilization, in Civilization VII – VR you’ll pick a starting age, each of which has unique challenges and rewards

Ages include the Antiquity Age, where you establish the foundation of your empire, the Exploration Age, where you uncover distant lands, and the Modern Age, which is all about technological and industrial growth.

What sets the VR version apart though (besides VR support) is its immersive ‘War Table’, where you can not only command your civilization like a proper tabletop game, but zoom in and out, and tilt the table for optimal viewing.

There, you’ll explore and engage rival civilizations and go face-to-face with both AI and human opponents, allowing you to use your diplomacy to negotiate peace, or prepare for war.

It’s also launching with both virtual and mixed reality modes, the latter of which lets you use passthrough so you can see your real-world surroundings.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – VR is already available for preorder over on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S, priced at $60.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Arno van Wingerde

    I think it is worthwhile to repeat here that Civilization is a very personal favourite of Mark Zuckerberg who supposedly said "I am almost a grandmaster" and played a thousand hours of Civilization. In short although the video looks Incredible, the game itself actually may turn out to be really good as well!

    • VRDeveloper

      That explains why the game looks so good.