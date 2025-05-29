There are a ton of VR shooters out there aiming to replicate the dynamic of Valve’s classic team shooter Counter-Strike. Soon you’ll be able to play the real deal on Quest and Pico headsets though thanks to an unofficial port from modding group Team Beef.

Team Beef has brought a host of classic games to standalone VR platforms in the past, including Tomb Raider, Duke Nukem 3D, Prey, and Quake 4.

Now, the modding group says they’re currently working on an unofficial Quest and Pico 4 standalone port for Counter-Strike 1.6, the definitive version of the popular Half-Life mod that was originally released as a full game on Steam in 2000.

Team Beef says their unofficial Counter-Strike 1.6 VR port is being built on the latest version of the Xash3D FWGS, an independently developed game engine that provides compatibility with Valve’s original GoldSrc engine (aka Half-Life Engine). It’s also being paired with the multiplatform client developed by Velaron, Team Beef says.

The port will feature cross-play and “easy sever creation directly from inside VR,” Team Beef says, noting that they’re additionally aiming to support full 6DoF motion controls as well.

The Counter-Strike 1.6 VR port is said to release in early access “very soon” to supporters of the Team Beef Patreon. In the meantime, the modding team released a short teaser of an early prototype, which notably doesn’t feature 6DoF motion controls.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Andrew Jakobs

    Oh this is great, especially as it supports multiplayer crossplatform. I doubt a VR player will actually beat a PC player, but being able to play it in VR, and in the near future with full motion controller support is just awesome.

  • I love the work that Team Beef is doing!