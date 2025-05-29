There are a ton of VR shooters out there aiming to replicate the dynamic of Valve’s classic team shooter Counter-Strike. Soon you’ll be able to play the real deal on Quest and Pico headsets though thanks to an unofficial port from modding group Team Beef.

Team Beef has brought a host of classic games to standalone VR platforms in the past, including Tomb Raider, Duke Nukem 3D, Prey, and Quake 4.

Now, the modding group says they’re currently working on an unofficial Quest and Pico 4 standalone port for Counter-Strike 1.6, the definitive version of the popular Half-Life mod that was originally released as a full game on Steam in 2000.

Team Beef says their unofficial Counter-Strike 1.6 VR port is being built on the latest version of the Xash3D FWGS, an independently developed game engine that provides compatibility with Valve’s original GoldSrc engine (aka Half-Life Engine). It’s also being paired with the multiplatform client developed by Velaron, Team Beef says.

The port will feature cross-play and “easy sever creation directly from inside VR,” Team Beef says, noting that they’re additionally aiming to support full 6DoF motion controls as well.

The Counter-Strike 1.6 VR port is said to release in early access “very soon” to supporters of the Team Beef Patreon. In the meantime, the modding team released a short teaser of an early prototype, which notably doesn’t feature 6DoF motion controls.