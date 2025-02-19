‘Detective VR’ Brings ‘Minority Report’ Inspired Gameplay to Mixed Reality, Coming Soon to Quest

Indie studio Chipo y Juan announced their Minority Report-inspired mixed reality game Detective VR is set to release on Quest next week.

Coming to Quest 3 and 3S on February 27th, Detective VR is a narrative-based MR game that lets you control time, collect clues and interview witnesses in Passthrough mode— bringing the investigation to your living room.

Promising a gameplay mix of Return of the Obra Dinn (2018), Immortality (2022) and Minority Report (2002), the studio says investigations won’t always be so straightforward, as testimonies prove unreliable, requiring you to confront suspects as you dip in and out of mixed and virtual reality.



The game, which is coming exclusively to the Quest platform, promises to deliver five hours of story-driven gameplay. With the ability to rewind, pause and play scenes to find hidden clues in the timeline, you’ll interact with six motion-captured and voiced characters.

You may even recognize the cast too, who have worked on TV series such as The Crown, Succession, and Doctor Who, which includes Luke Mably, Angus Wright, Melissa Bright, Hannah Wright, David Clark, Bryony Byrne.

The Marseille, France-based studio has also developed a number of VR projects in the past, including narrative experience VORTEX VR (2023) for Quest as well as a host of experiences for various art exhibitions.

You can pre-order Detective VR on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S today, priced at $24 as a pre-order discount of the full $30 price.