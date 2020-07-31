Gadgeteer, the Rube Goldberg-inspired physics VR game, is set to leave Early Access on PC VR headsets and Oculus Quest on August 27th, which is slated to arrive with a host of new features.

The game’s developer Metanaut says players can expect their “most requested features in the full release.” One of the most requested without a doubt has been the ‘Online Sharing’ function, which will let users share and play other people’s machines.

Online Sharing will also include the ability to ‘Like’ and bookmark a machine, filter between Puzzle and Sandbox machine types, and sort through ‘Hot’, ‘Popular’, and ‘New’ categories, Metanaut says.

Another feature coming to the 1.0 release is ‘Puzzle Designer’, which lets players create and share puzzles both locally and online. It basically sounds like Super Mario Maker, but with a crazy assortment of physics-based objects.

Metanaut says ‘Puzzle Designer’ will let you create obstacles, limit the number of usable gadgets, and test solutions for machines before uploading them online.

One of the other big features to arrive with the game’s full launch is 40 new gadgets, which are currently being tested in the open beta.

The studio is offering up beta access of the 1.0 version of Gadgeteer at some point in mid-August, which will be available to owners of the game. If you own a PC VR headset, you can fill out this form if you want to go hands-on with the new features before they go live.

You’ll find Gadgeteer on Steam (PC VR), and the Oculus Store for Rift and Quest, priced at $15.