NVIDIA’s Cloud Gaming Now Supports up to 90 FPS on Quest, Vision Pro & Pico Headsets

Nvidia announced back at GDC earlier this month that it was upping framerate on its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service for VR headset streaming. Now the company has pushed the official update, which supports a host of popular standalone XR headsets.

The update brings “up to 90 fps” to the cloud gaming service to all supported VR platforms, which includes Vision Pro, Meta Quest, and Pico headsets.

Notably, the ‘up to 90 fps’ feature comes to Ultimate members, a premium subscription priced at $20 per month, or $200 per year—something Nvidia says offers RTX 50-series performance.

One real caveat though if you’re hoping to play everything on a standalone headset: GeForce Now doesn’t yet include VR cloud gaming—i.e. the ability to play play VR-native titles—but rather access to standard games playable across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and handheld gaming devices.

Vision Pro users appear to get the best experience among VR headsets, thanks to built-in eye-tracking that enables Nvidia to deliver foveated PC streaming at up to 4K and 120 fps. This is the result of Nvidia partnering with Apple to bring its CloudXR platform to visionOS.