Google released the schedule for its upcoming I/O developer conference, which includes developer-focused sessions promising to deliver more insight into its upcoming Android XR operating system. At least from the schedule, it doesn’t seem Google is getting that vocal about Android XR just yet.

Android XR has been squarely out of the limelight since Google announced it back in December alongside Samsung’s ‘Project Moohan’ mixed reality headset. There aren’t any firm release dates for either, although both are expected to launch publicly sometime later this year.

While the company has confirmed a number of Android XR features, including the much-awaited support for passthrough camera access, and has also released developer access to its Android XR SDK, we’re still waiting to see how it will stack up against more mature XR ecosystems, like Meta’s Horizon OS and Apple’s visionOS.

Google I/O will include a number of livestreamed keynotes from May 20th – 21st, although only two developer talks dedicated to Android XR have been announced, neither of which will be livestreamed. There will however be a ‘What’s New in Android’ livestream that promises to also touch on Android XR.

Failing any meaningful info from the livestream, the two developer sessions are all about Android XR, signaling that Google is hoping to make a developer-friendly push into XR as it further integrates into the broader Android ecosystem—albeit out of the public eye of a livestreamed keynote.

Here’s what we can tell from the contents of the talks (descriptions seen below):

Android XR is moving towards public launch later this year, and Google is prepping a new XR toolchain before it does, which will bundle Jetpack SceneCore and ARCore into its XR-specific version of Jetpack. Jetpack XR, which is now in developer preview, lets mobile or large screen Android app devs create spatialized layouts with the help of 3D models and immersive environments. Notably, the inclusion of ARCore with Jetpack XR suggests Google is consolidating its spatial computing tools, giving devs a unified way to build both AR and VR experiences.

The talks also focus on adding XR features to existing apps, like 3D models, hand-tracking, and stereoscopic video, which means Android XR is hoping to attract more than just game developers—fairly clear considering Google ostensibly aims to put Android XR at app parity with the broader Android ecosystem.

Google is also set to extend Jetpack Compose, its declarative UI toolkit, to XR, which suggests the company wants to standardize UI design across mobile, tablet, and XR, making it easier to port or adapt UIs for immersive environments.

Notably, the second talk (seen below) highlights upcoming AI capabilities being built into Android XR, which could mean features like real-time object recognition, scene understanding, or AI-generated environments could be on the horizon.

Granted, neither talk is being livestreamed, which could mean Google still isn’t ready to trumpet Android XR. We’re also hoping to hear more about Samsung’s upcoming ‘Project Moohan’ headset, which is slated to be the first headset to support Android XR.

In any case, we’ll be tuning in for livestreams and reporting on technical talks hoping to hear something new.

Building differentiated apps for Android XR with 3D content Dereck Bridié Developer Relations Engineer, Patrick Fuentes Developer Relations Engineer “Join us as we introduce Jetpack SceneCore and ARCore for Jetpack XR, and guide developers through the process of adding immersive content such as 3D models, stereoscopic video, and hand-tracking to existing apps. Participants will learn about new features in the Android XR SDK developer preview, and gain essential knowledge for the public launch of Android XR later this year.”