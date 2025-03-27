Gorilla Tag studio Another Axiom announced Orion Drift is getting its first big update since early access launch last month, bringing to the sprawling space station a new mini-game called ‘Capture the Beacon’ (CTB).

Like capture the flag, CTB is all about moving a rod-shaped beacon to your team’s base, although the twist is Orion Drift isn’t capping player numbers, and sets no time limit to the game, meaning anyone can jump into the action at any time.

The studio says there is “a ton more to this update,” although they haven’t revealed exactly what else is coming alongside the new mini-game. We’re sure to learn more when the update drops tomorrow, March 28th at 10AM PT (local time here).

Released on Quest in early access for free in late February, Orion Drift leverages Gorilla Tag’s locomotion, letting players move throughout the sprawling space station by physically pumping their arms, propelling them forward.

Outside of CBT, the game already has a number of activities, including its flagship game ‘Drift Ball’—essentially the spiritual successor to now-defunct sports game Echo VR, albeit more similar to a low-gravity game of handball.

There are other mini-games across the station’s various districts, including a parkour for Gorilla Tag-style climbing, practice arenas to hone your Drift Ball skills, golf and basketball mini-games, and lounges to watch ongoing matches across multiple arenas.

At this point, the game supports up to 75 players per-server, although Another Axiom says it’s aiming to bump that number to 200 players eventually. Filling out its selection of mini-games feels like a big step in that direction, although it’s still early days for Orion Drift.

While largely following Gorilla Tag’s playbook of offering engaging, drop-in social games, Orion Drift still hasn’t garnered the same sort of viral success as its predecessor. At the time of this writing, the free game has only generated around 3,300 user reviews, and also hasn’t managed to break the 50 top-selling Quest games; the top three are Animal Company, Yeeps, and Gorilla Tag.