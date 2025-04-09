Free Lives announced the comically violent combat sim GORN (2019) is getting its long-awaited sequel next week on Quest and SteamVR headsets, bringing even more bloody melee mayhem.

Developed by Free Lives and Cortopia, and published by Devolver Digital, GORN 2 is all about battling fridge-sized gladiators—just like the original—although this time around it’s promising even more weapons, arenas, traps, enemies and bosses.

The studios say their next fully physics-driven combat game will let players mercilessly strike down enemies with 35 weapons, taking you through a series of heavenly realms populated by the fallen heroes of the original game.

1 of 4

The game’s campaign, which is promising three-to-four hours of action, also contains five bosses you’ll need to beat. Once all is said and done though, Gorn 2 additionally comes with an Endless Mode, as well as a Custom Mode so you can create your own unique loadout of weapons and baddies.

Gorn 2 is coming to the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and PC VR headsets via Steam on April 17. The studios say its PSVR 2 version will be launching this Summer, although there’s no exact release date yet.