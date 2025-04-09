Free Lives announced the comically violent combat sim GORN (2019) is getting its long-awaited sequel next week on Quest and SteamVR headsets, bringing even more bloody melee mayhem.

Developed by Free Lives and Cortopia, and published by Devolver Digital, GORN 2 is all about battling fridge-sized gladiators—just like the original—although this time around it’s promising even more weapons, arenas, traps, enemies and bosses.

The studios say their next fully physics-driven combat game will let players mercilessly strike down enemies with 35 weapons, taking you through a series of heavenly realms populated by the fallen heroes of the original game.

1 of 4
Image courtesy Devolver Digittal
Image courtesy Devolver Digittal
Image courtesy Devolver Digittal
Image courtesy Devolver Digittal

The game’s campaign, which is promising three-to-four hours of action, also contains five bosses you’ll need to beat. Once all is said and done though, Gorn 2 additionally comes with an Endless Mode, as well as a Custom Mode so you can create your own unique loadout of weapons and baddies.

Gorn 2 is coming to the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and PC VR headsets via Steam on April 17. The studios say its PSVR 2 version will be launching this Summer, although there’s no exact release date yet.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.